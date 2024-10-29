Season Preview: In Schafer’s Closing Chapter, No. 9 Men’s Hockey Eyes a National Title

In 2023, it was Boston University. In 2024, it was Denver, which went on to win a National Championship. Men’s hockey, instead, was home in Ithaca, reeling at what could’ve been an unlikely road to greatness.

Two consecutive regional final defeats have left Cornell –– picked to finish first in the ECAC this season –– frothing at the mouth for more, as the waning months of head coach Mike Schafer ’86’s tenure loom. As the team prepares for its 2024-2025 season, slated to begin on Nov. 1 and 2 for two out-of-conference games against perennial powerhouse No. 6 North Dakota, the feeling of falling short once again is simply not an option.

Losing just two seniors –– and one regular skater –– to graduation has the Red poised to defend its Whitelaw Cup title. Aided by an All-American goaltender, depth at the blue line and breakout year potential within the forward group, Cornell will enter the 2024-2025 season as one of the top teams in the nation. Here’s a breakdown of each position, what to know about the incoming freshmen and how the nationally-ranked Red will look as the season commences.

Defense

Perhaps the stingiest defensive group in the NCAA, Cornell will look to cement itself once again as a formidable, shot-blocking machine. Last season, the Red averaged the fewest goals against per game at just 1.9 per 60 minutes. That number is in part attributable to senior goaltender Ian Shane, the reigning ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Year, but also due to the ability of the Cornell D to limit scoring chances before they reach the net. The Red also allowed the fewest shots against per game at 22.7.

As for personnel, Cornell returns its entire blueline. Sophomore defenseman Ben Robertson, the top point-scoring defenseman and third-highest shot-blocker, is likely to assume a top-pair role. Also expected to make an impact are seniors Tim Rego, Hank Kempf and Michael Suda, as well as sophomore Hoyt Stanley. Fellow sophomore George Fegaras, an NHL draft pick on the backend alongside Kempf, Robertson and Stanley, is expected to miss some time with a hand injury and leaves a substantial hole in the top-four.

Freshman defenseman Nicholas Wolfenberg enters the picture with an opportunity to succeed, though will battle for ice time as sophomores Liam Steele and Marian Mosko, as well as junior Jack O’Brien look to make a larger impact in 2024-2025.

Offense

The largest loss to graduation will be felt on offense, as Gabriel Seger ’24 –– Cornell’s top goal and point scorer last season –– leaves a spot for the taking at the first-line center. Behind Seger in both goals in points in 2023-2024 was junior forward Dalton Bancroft, who, led by his one-timer on the power play, spent the summer training with the Boston Bruins at their 2024 Development Camp. He was joined by sophomore forward Ryan Walsh, a Bruins draft pick who is a candidate for a breakout offensive year. Fellow sophomore Jonathan Castagna, whose rights are owned by the Utah Hockey Club, is another crucial offensive piece for Cornell.

In its most recent exhibition game against the University of Toronto, Walsh centered a first line with Bancroft and junior forward Ondrej Psenicka at the wings. Senior forward Kyler Kovich, who missed most of last season with a foot injury, earned shifts with the third line and is expected to play a larger role in his final season.

This year’s power play should look almost identical to last season’s. Sans Seger, Bancroft and Walsh, Castagna will return while freshman forward Charlie Major, according to Schafer, has been playing with the top unit since he arrived in Ithaca. Quarterbacking the top unit will be Robertson.

The second power play unit, which got a fair amount of action on Saturday against Toronto, featured senior forward Kyle Penney, senior forward Sullivan Mack, sophomore forward Nick DeSantis, Psenicka and Rego at the point.

Goaltender

There are few questions as to who will take the crease this season –– Shane will return for his final year donning Carnelian and White, poised to lead the D-corps to another impressive season. In his junior campaign, Shane posted a .923 save percentage, good for seventh best in the nation, and led the NCAA with his 1.69 goals against average.

Backing up Shane once again is junior goaltender Remington Keopple, who played in two games and earned one start in his sophomore season. Along with Keopple is freshman goaltender Justin Katz, a right-catching keeper from Montreal, Quebec who will provide depth at the position. All three goaltenders got action against Toronto, including an impressive third period from Katz who stopped seven of eight shots.

Closing Thoughts

Not much looks different for Cornell as it gears up for the 2024-2025 season, which is why it is predicted to repeat as ECAC Champions and contend for a national championship. As its infamous 10-man freshman class now returns as sophomores, the Red has ample experience winning. However, it’s the heartbreak that came with losing to the eventual national champions, Denver, that can ultimately aid Cornell to reach new heights in the final year of Schafer’s coaching career.