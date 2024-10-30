Cross Country Wraps Up Regular Season With Strong Finishes at Princeton Fall Classic and John Reif Memorial Race

Newsletter Signup

Cross Country competed in the Princeton Fall Classic on Friday, Oct. 11, the men’s team placing sixth, and the women’s team placing 11th. The course at Princeton University was 6K for the women and 8K meters for the men.

In the men’s race, Cornell placed sixth out of 21 teams. Senior Derek Amicon led the pack, finishing 12th out of 227 runners. His time was 23:07.7. Following him was sophomore Pierre Attiogbe, who placed 23rd with a time of 23:23.6. Seconds later was senior Damian Hackett, who finished in 27th place with a time of 23:29.5.

Among 22 teams, the women’s team placed 11th. Senior Augustine Haquet was the first Cornell runner to finish, placing 15th out of 236 runners. Her time was 20:06.6. Junior Mairead Clas followed in 52nd place, with a personal best time of 20:46.1.

The teams returned the next week to compete in the John Reif Memorial Run on Friday, Oct. 25. The race was hosted by Cornell and took place at the 5K Moakley Course. Closing out the regular season, the Red earned a third-place finish in the women’s run and a seventh place finish in the men’s run.

The women’s race saw two freshman runners finish first for Cornell — Hannah Kersten ran a 18:06.7 for third place, and Lucia Werner ran a 18:56.3 for a 10th place finish.

The men’s race also demonstrated underclassmen power with sophomore Rithikh Prakash finishing in seventh with a time of 15:00.6, and freshman Douglas Antaky finishing eighth with a time of 15:02.8. Notably, Senior Nick Norris and Sophomore Adam Martinson finished 12th and 13th, respectively. Norris ran a 15:27.3, and Martinson ran a 15:28.1.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

With the regular season complete, Cornell prepares for the Ivy League Championships. The men’s team has been on the podium for the last two years, earning third place in both the 2023 and 2022 seasons. This year, the runners are ready to race against familiar rivals Princeton and Harvard. The Ivy League Cross Country Championships will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Princeton University.

Avery Sohn is a Sun Contributor and can be reached at [email protected].