Stephanie Garber’s Spectacular is a Love Letter to Holiday Magic

Holidays are a time laden with magic. Like the spirits being closer to the living on Halloween, during the holidays magic is so heavy in the air you feel that if you were to just reach out you could grab it and bottle it forever. But that is part of the magic of the holidays, afterwards, it disappears like a mirage or hazy dream. Not quite sure it was real, we are left to return to everyday life awaiting the next year just to feel the touch of that uncanny magic again. Reading Spectacular, Stephanie Garber’s newest illustrated novella, felt just like this. A surprise addition to the beloved Caraval trilogy, Spectacular is a delicately sugared and frosted adventure wrapped in an extravagant red bow and dusted with starlight, which surprised me with its wonder and intrigue.

As a long-time fan of Stephanie Garber, I was quite skeptical about this book and the prospect of reopening the story of Caraval. With the series having ended resolutely back in 2019, it felt odd to return five years later, as a novella no less. I usually dread the addition of a novella, loaded with cheesy happiness and out-of-character actions that take away from the magic of a series. However, I was pleasantly surprised by Spectacular, which was a cozy momentary escape made more magical by Rosie Fowinkle’s beautiful illustrations. Every word and every metaphor was tinged with magic belonging to another world, and the illustrations brought to life the wonderment of it all.

Spectacular takes place after the action of Finale, the final novel in the Caraval series, as Valenda prepares for the Great Holiday. It is Great Holiday Eve Eve and Empress Scarlett Dragna is making sure everything is bedecked in winter cheer and just right for the upcoming ball. However, not everything is ready, her sister Donatella still hasn’t found the perfect gift for her true love, Legend. She has to find something positively magical to try and change his mind about the brilliance of the Great Holiday. But something is afoot in Valenda; with a nefarious clockwork boy, a temperamental snowglobe and a kidnapping, it appears this holiday is going to be a little different.

Stephanie Garber has a certain way with words where she can transform just about anything into a whimsical dreamscape, redolent of an ancient fairy tale or Alice’s adventures in Wonderland. I found myself quickly sucked into the world and her writing as if I were there, walking through Garland Street, feeling the cold brush of wind and smelling the cinnamon in the air. I particularly love the way that Garber personifies dreams, Fate, stars and the Great Holiday itself, making the book that much more whimsical. Fowinkle’s enchanting illustrations only elevate this feeling, truly bringing the world of Caraval to life. They may have been one of my favorite elements of the novella.

That being said, Garber does not always pull through with her plot. There were quite a few plot holes that, if resolved, could have elevated the story into something with a bit more substance. The novella opens with the premise that something is wrong and proceeds to weave heavy foreshadowing throughout. However, nothing really becomes of these allusions leaving us to wonder why the world was in a snowglobe and if the gingerbread house really was malicious. It all sounds a bit silly, but what can be expected from a holiday novella? Additionally, there was one perturbing scene that just felt a bit wrong and has left a few readers feeling put off. It is unclear whether this was intended or not.

Overall, this novella was better than most I have encountered, as it actually had a tangible plot and arc that kept me entertained. It was cute, but not cheesy and stayed true to the characters I knew from the trilogy. While it may be a bit odd that Garber chose to return to Caraval rather than her more recent and popular Once Upon a Broken Heart, I thoroughly enjoyed the nostalgia of revisiting the characters and the world of Valenda. I would definitely recommend it to anyone who has read and enjoyed the Caraval series (which if you have not read, you should) and is looking for a light-hearted escape.

It may still be October and though I am a firm believer in celebrating fall until the Winter solstice, I found myself leaning into the holiday season with Spectacular. I ended up reading all 224 pages in one sitting because as soon as I started it, I knew I couldn’t put it down. Reading Spectacular, one begins to feel like Clara from The Nutcracker, experiencing all the adventures of a winter wonderland only to wake up wistfully wondering if it was all a dream. Garber embraces this theme, weaving a story about the night before a holiday when dreams escape their creators, dance through the night sky and tumble across rooftops imbued with vitality. We may not be able to bottle holiday magic, but reading Spectacular is as close as it comes. It is a reminder that there is a special magic in allowing ourselves to dream and relinquish the constraints of everyday life in favor of merriment.

“If you wake to a pitter-patter above you on Great Holiday Eve, don’t worry. It’s not anything nefarious, just dreams making merry.

Holidays are not just for humans, after all.”

Ayla Kruse Lawson is a sophomore in the College of Human Ecology. She can be reached at [email protected].