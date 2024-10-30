Student Assembly Member Among Pro-Palestinian Activists Suspended Over Career Fair Disruption

The University has suspended at least 15 students — 10 of whom can continue their studies but have limited access to campus this semester and five of whom have been banned from campus altogether for several years — according to a statement from Cornell’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America.

That tally includes Sara Almosawi ’25, the Student Assembly’s first generation student representative, and Momodou Taal, the international graduate student whose suspension garnered worldwide media attention.

The suspensions are in connection with a pro-Palestinian protest where activists forcefully entered Statler Hall, pushing past police, to shut down a Sept. 18 career fair featuring defense contractors Boeing and L3Harris. A University spokesperson said Cornell identified 19 protesters to date who “disrupted university operations” at the event. The spokesperson declined to say whether any faculty or staff members are facing discipline.

Almosawi, who also serves as co-chair of Cornell YDSA, received an email on Sept. 23 from Christina Liang, director of the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards, informing her that she would receive a full suspension. The University is alleging that Almosawi was observed repeatedly blowing into a kazoo at a rally that took place on the first day of classes and using a noisemaker at the career fair, she said. She was able to negotiate the punishment down to a non-academic suspension during an in-person meeting with Liang.

The current terms of the suspension prohibit Almosawi from fulfilling any of her S.A. responsibilities, including participation in committees — she serves on the Communications Committee, the Appropriations Committee and the Diversity Committee — and proposing or voting on any resolutions. Liang has barred her from attending S.A. meetings both in person and virtually.

Almosawi told The Sun that as of now, she does not plan to step down.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“First-generation students deserve to have a voice representing them in the Student Assembly,” Almosawi said. “Hopefully it blows over, but if it seems like it’s going to drag out, then I would be open to stepping down.”

While suspended, Almosawi can attend classes and access other basic needs such as appointments at Cornell Health, but must request carve-outs for other activities, including visiting library archives or attending in academics-related campus talks. When it comes to pre-approved activities like working on campus and visiting Cornell Health, Almosawi must inform Liang of her schedule ahead of time. So far, Almosawi said she has not been granted permission to participate in on-campus religious services.

“She says the goal of this suspension is to decrease my campus footprint,” Almosawi said, referring to Liang. Almosawi added that Cornell’s activists have built a community through their work. “Community is what gives us power. Cornell is trying to take that away from us.”

Newsletter Signup

While Almosawi described Liang as initially responding quickly by email, she says that there has been “radio silence” since last Friday, which is affecting her ability to work on campus.

Cornell YDSA has criticized the suspensions as illegal and accused the University of depriving suspended students of due process. When asked to comment on these allegations, a University spokesperson referred to a Sept. 30 message from Interim President Michael Kotlikoff explaining the University’s student referral process.

“When a student is referred for an alleged violation, OSCCS assesses whether interim measures are immediately necessary to protect the community, including protecting ongoing activities essential to the mission of the university,” Kotlikoff wrote. “The Code instructs OSCCS to apply the least restrictive measures necessary to protect the community from ongoing harm.”

Almosawi is planning to appeal her suspension to Vice President Ryan Lombardi.

She said she is concerned with what she calls “the rupture of democratic principles on this campus.”

“The Student Assembly is one of the few places on campus where intellectual discourse is formalized and solutions are created over difficult issues on campus,” Almosawi wrote in a message to The Sun. “My suspension not only punishes me for exercising free speech but silences the views of first-generation students on campus.”

Aarush Rompally is a Sun contributor and can be reached at [email protected].

Ximena Balli is a Sun contributor and can be reached at [email protected].