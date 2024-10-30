SUNBURSTS | Big Red Hockey

Men’s and women’s ice hockey play their first games at Lynah Rink for this season this week. In their over century long history, The Sun’s Photography Department has been there for much of it, capturing the exciting and history-making moments.

LYNAH RINK | For many years, ice hockey was played on Beebe Lake. In 1957, Lynah Rink was built, where it remains their home to this day. (Sun File Photo)

MAKING HISTORY | In 1967, the Cornell team won their first of two NCAA national championships. (Justin Rattner/Sun File Photo)

A FISHY TRADITION | In 1973, a Cornell fan threw a dead fish at Harvard in retaliation for a Harvard fan throwing a dead chicken at the goalie. The tradition continues today, as Cornell students throw fish on the ice at the annual home game against Harvard. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

FISH AREN’T FRIENDS NOR FOOD | The tradition continues to this day. Some Wegman’s-bought fish litter the rink at the Cornell vs Harvard game on November 11, 2023. (Julia Nagel/Sun File Photo)

TRADITIONS | Another Lynah Faithful tradition is to hold up and rustle a newspaper as the other team’s starting lineup is being announced. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

LYNAH FAITHFUL | In front of a sold out crowd, Kyle Penney ‘25 and Dalton Bancroft ‘26 celebrate a Cornell goal on November 18, 2022. Lynah Rink typically sells out all 4267 of its seats. (Leilani Burke/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

SHANE | Ian Shane ‘25 led Cornell to a victory at the 2022 season home opener against Yale. (Leilani Burke/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN | The Big Red faced many opponents in the Big Apple throughout the years at the annual Thanksgiving weekend game at Madison Square Garden. Anthony Angello ‘19 plays is on the ice against Boston University on November 25, 2017. (Cam Pollack/Sun File Photo)

HISTORY OF GREATNESS | On February 10, 2018, the women’s ice hockey team won the Ivy League championship. They have won it a total of sixteen times over the years. (Cam Pollack/Sun File Photo)

THE WHITELAW CUP | Ian Shane ‘25 hoists the Whitelaw Cup after Cornell defeated St. Lawrence 3-1 in the ECAC Championship last year on March 23, 2024. It was the first time the Big Red won the ECAC Championship since 2010. (Anthony Corrales/Sun File Photo)

SCHAFER | Head coach Mike Schafer ‘86 first started as a defenseman and captain on the team. He has been head coach since 1995, and enters his 30th year in this role. He announced his retirement earlier this year, but leaves behind an impressive legacy. (Ben Parker/Sun File Photo)

NHL | Sam Malinski ‘23 is among the long string of Cornell alumni to play professional hockey in the National Hockey League. He currently plays for the Colorado Avalanche. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

PWHL | Izzy Daniel ‘24, former captain of the women’s ice hockey team, now plays in the Professional Women’s Hockey League for the Toronto Sceptres, becoming the 8th Big Red alumna to play in the league. She was also the first Cornell player to receive the Patty Kazmaier Award. (Leilani Burke/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

FRESHMEN | Charlie Major ‘28 and the rest of the freshman class look to make their Lynah Rink regular season debuts on Friday night and have their chance to add to the long history of Cornell Hockey. (Cynthia Tseng/Sun Senior Photographer)

