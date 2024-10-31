How To Battle Fall Colds And A Busy Semester

By Melanie Delfosse

If you’re taking any large lecture classes this semester, you’ve likely noticed that coughing has become a natural part of background noise. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been dealing with a lethal common cold and seasonal allergy combo for a while now. While colds just tend to suck for however long they last, professionals at Cornell Health have endless recommendations for how to deal with symptoms and when to go to the office. After catering to college students for years, here are some tips for treating and avoiding illness this fall season.

1. Rest as much as possible

If you’re sick, you probably feel much more tired as it is, so getting more sleep might come more naturally. Your body needs rest to recover, so try to avoid more activity than is necessary (those hills are especially bad when you can’t breathe through your nose). Many Cornell students cited rest as one of the most important steps to feeling better, so if you can, go to bed earlier and wake up later.

2. Drink plenty of fluids

Up your water intake (use those Owala water bottles everyone has) and refill often. Students especially love the warmth of tea, which soothes their throats. Increasing fluids might also loosen mucus, which helps ease congestion. Most dining halls have black tea bags and hot water machines near the coffee station. For a quick at-home remedy, you can also microwave water in a mug for a few minutes.

3. Gargle warm water for a sore throat

Growing up, my mom always added a few spoons of salt to warm water to “wash away the illness.” I hated doing this, but it usually helped. The warmth soothes the throat, and if you add salt, it helps reduce swelling. Throat swelling is one of the greatest causes of discomfort during upper respiratory infections.

4. Take medication in moderation.

Pain relievers are usually helpful if you’re experiencing an intense illness (e.g., fever), but taking Tylenol or Advil could alleviate a lot of physical distress, especially if you need to go to class or work a shift during your time of suffering. Decongestants can also ease congestion and help you breathe more easily. Meanwhile, cough suppressants might get you through class in silence. I personally hate these because coughing is slightly needed to get better and help clear the airways. However, if you’re hoping to just survive lectures without hacking the entire time, medications like cough drops or Vicks DayQuil and NyQuil are close friends. If you have any sort of chronic illness, consider visiting a doctor about intense attacks. Some illnesses like bronchitis or mono demand an extra inhaler if you have asthma. The health vending machine, located in Cornell Health’s lobby, is open 24 hours and has various cold medications at a low cost and free covid tests.

5. Follow some student advice on how to wake up.

After speaking with fellow undergrads in shared spaces, such as in my dorm and classes, many recommended taking extra hot showers. Steam in the air helps to clear sinuses, especially in the morning. Eating a bit of honey to minimize throat pain is also a great course of action. It can be a natural medicine and a delicious treat throughout the day.

If you just need to wake up, take the quickest route to class and avoid excess physical expenditure, take any medicine routinely before leaving for the day and bring a large water bottle (or tea thermos) with you. Try to prevent the spread of your illness, especially during the first five to seven days when you’re most infectious.

Being sick sucks. You regret not appreciating being able to breathe through your nose and feel more tired after the most basic activities. It’s just harder to do the workload of a successful student. Not to mention the awkward coughing in the middle of class and constant sniffling. Hopefully, some of these tips will help reduce symptoms. Still, remember to seek professional help if you’re feeling unusually worse or struggling to breathe.

Melanie Delfosse is a freshman in the College of Human Ecology. She can be reached at [email protected].