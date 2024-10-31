The Rise of Moo Deng

Even if you are only occasionally online, I am sure you have encountered stories about Moo Deng. She swims. She struts. And quite frankly, she slays. She is beloved across the world and has become the star of many memes. But what brought about her rise to fame? What sets her apart from the myriad of other cute animals that grace the internet?

Moo Deng is a three-month-old pygmy hippo in a zoo in Thailand. Her zookeeper posted TikToks about her that went viral. She is full of personality: playing in water, biting her zookeeper and bouncing around her pen.There is no shortage of content from this natural born celebrity. Her rotund little body and squashed face give her the cutest aura you can’t help but fall in love with. However, I believe the reason for her popularity extends beyond her natural charm.

In the current state of discord in most countries, Moo Deng is something everyone can agree on. She is a topic all individuals can enjoy together and share. In the United States, the upcoming election has brought about much tension and disagreement between individuals of differing political views. No one wants to discuss who they are voting for as there is no guarantee that even your closest friends will agree with your political stance. Another issue that has divided those across the world is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As we have experienced on campus, many individuals have strong and uncompromising opinions causing great division. There are also ongoing issues such as climate change and economic crises about which we all have different perspectives.

What can serve as the great unifier during this turbulent time? A pygmy hippo of course. With the news generally focusing on what’s wrong in the world including acts of violence and hate, Moo Deng is a breath of fresh air. The most controversial aspect of her existence is that she lives in a zoo instead of the wild. There are many other popular animals on the internet, such as Pesto the Penguin, an unusually massive penguin chick from Australia that has captured the hearts of many. I personally follow way too many animal accounts, including my sister’s cat Marbs (follow @marbs7998). While they are all cute in their own way, none have risen to fame of the same degree as Moo Deng in such a short amount of time.

I think Moo Deng’s appeal stems from her relatability and unapologetic fervor for life. While adorable, she is not necessarily the most attractive of all cute creatures. With her continually moist skin and gummy smile, one would not say she is beautiful. Her girthy neck rolls and massive overbite might not sound appealing on paper compared to the cute fluffiness of a golden retriever. However, her imperfections add to her magnetism as there is something quite enchanting about her distinctive look. She fully embraces the characteristics that set her apart.

Moo Deng’s zookeeper has also done a spectacular job at displaying her sassy personality and showing that she is more than just a cute face. She is unabashedly herself and doesn’t tolerate nonsense from her caretakers. She has great energy and an undeniable screen presence. Sometimes she just feels like sprawling on the ground to take a nap or saucily biting her zookeeper. Often, she slips clumsily into her pond and is unable to re-emerge without assistance due to her squat build. Oh, to do whatever you wish all day long with no consequences. Now many of you may be wishing to visit Moo Deng after hearing all the hype surrounding this delightful pygmy hippo. While a trip to Thailand involving around 20 hours of flying may not be in the college budget, you can still watch the 24/7 hour livestream from the Khao Kheow Open Zoo to catch a glimpse of her majestic form. There are also some equally adorable pygmy hippos to admire that are much closer at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. For the most avid fans, Moo Deng merch is available including all the trend-worthy t-shirts and mugs and even Moo Deng crypto. Despite the depression-inducing issues of the modern-day world, remember there are always bright lights like Moo Deng to discover. She’s the perfect silly distraction in these tempestuous times.

