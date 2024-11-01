No. 9 Men’s Hockey Hands No. 6 North Dakota 4-1 Defeat in Season Debut

A top-10 matchup against a perennial powerhouse in a sold-out Lynah Rink.

There’s not much more of a bigger stage you could ask for.

That’s how men’s hockey started its season on Friday, hosting the first of two games against the formidable No. 6 North Dakota. With the Fighting Hawks missing its top scorer Cameron Berg, the Red took full advantage, stifling North Dakota’s offensive power and earning a 4-1 win.

Cornell excelled in more ways than one on Friday, winning 60 percent of faceoffs through two periods and finishing at an impressive 57 percent. Senior goaltender Ian Shane, the reigning ECAC Goaltender of the Year, was stellar in the debut of his final campaign, making 23 saves.

Aided by a roaring crowd, Cornell got things going early. Just 1:39 into the game, junior forward Nick DeSantis shoveled a puck toward the net that just got by North Dakota’s TJ Semptimphelter, giving the Red an early lead. The goal came on Cornell’s first shot of the game.

Quickly, the Fighting Hawks rebounded. Showcasing his speed, Detroit Red Wings prospect Dylan James took a stride into the Cornell defensive zone and tucked the puck past Shane.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Without missing a beat, the Red counteracted North Dakota’s pressure with an offensive push of its own. Sophomore defenseman Ben Robertson wristed a puck toward the net that sophomore forward Tyler Catalano skillfully deflected past Semptimphelter to retake the lead.

In a surprisingly high-scoring first period, Cornell and North Dakota combined for three goals on its first seven combined shots. North Dakota’s speed was on full display in the opening frame, testing Shane multiple times in efforts to even the score once more.

The game’s fourth goal went to the Red, however — an odd-man rush heading into its offensive zone, senior forward Sullivan Mack found freshman defenseman Nicholas Wolfenberg, who fired a wrister that beat Semptimphelter. The third Cornell goal on its fourth shot prompted a goaltending change for North Dakota, sending Hobie Hedquist in for Semptimphelter.

Newsletter Signup

Cornell’s success in the first period was attributable to its ability to force turnovers during North Dakota’s outlet. Multiple turnovers in the Fighting Hawks’ defensive zone preceded a handful of high-danger chances for the Red in its offensive onslaught. Cornell attempted 16 shots in the first, placing six on net.

The second period was the near opposite of the first, as neither team got on the board. Both Shane and Hedquist made 10 saves each in the middle frame.

Just under five minutes into the second period, the game’s first penalty was called. A scrum in front of the North Dakota bench prompted just one call — roughing on Sacha Boivert — and awarded Cornell its first power play opportunity.

A successful penalty kill by North Dakota invigorated its offense, spending increased bouts of time in Cornell’s defensive zone as it looked to erase the Red’s two-goal deficit. A hooking call on sophomore forward Ryan Walsh sent North Dakota’s strong power play unit onto the ice, a group that has been operating at a staggering 46 percent clip.

But a loud crowd doubled with strong Cornell defensive stature killed off the man-advantage. North Dakota, evidently struggling without top-scoring Berg, was stifled by Cornell’s d-corps and couldn’t find a way past Shane.

More scrums ensued throughout the second frame, prompting a stretch of four-on-four play with 6:49 left in the period. Neither team converted, although North Dakota — flawlessly quick through transition — continued to apply pressure on Shane until the buzzer sounded.

North Dakota controlled possession to begin the third frame, drawing a penalty around seven minutes in that sent junior forward Dalton Bancroft to the box. The Fighting Hawks mustered just one shot on Shane as Cornell unveiled its marquee stingy defensive style to preserve its lead. The Cornell penalty kill, which operated at less than 80 percent last season, successfully fended off late North Dakota chances en route to the victory.

Down the stretch, Shane stood tall, making nine third-period saves. His play of the game came with 4:33 left, as Shane stopped an initial shot before sliding effortlessly across his crease to smother the Fighting Hawks twice at the doorstep.

North Dakota pulled Hedquist with 2:58 left but couldn’t beat Shane, and an empty netter from senior forward Sullivan Mack iced the 4-1 win for Cornell.



The Red and the Fighting Hawks will be back in action for the second installment of the series. Puck drop at Lynah Rink is slated for 7 p.m., with action to be streamed on ESPN+.