In Final Push, Hakeem Jeffries and Local Leaders Rally Ithaca Voters to Flip Swing District

Less than a week from Election Day, the rematch between incumbent Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY) and Democrat Josh Riley over New York’s 19th Congressional district is still deemed a toss up.

In the final stretch before the election, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) traveled to the State Theatre of Ithaca on Friday for a “Get-Out-The-Vote Rally & Concert,” rallying constituents to vote in one of the most competitive races for the House of Representatives.

Jeffries was joined by Riley, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado (D-NY), State Sen. Lea Webb (D-NY) and musician Natalie Merchant, along with a slate of local officials and musicians.

Together, they rallied for Riley amid the race which has seen over $35 million in spending and attracted national attention as both parties fight for control over the House.

On the same night, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) held a “Pasta & Politics” campaign event with Molinaro in Leeds, New York, also looking for a final push in NY-19 voters.

At the Ithaca event, Jeffries recalled sitting in the chambers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, watching his fellow Democratic representatives being escorted from the Capitol by police officers.

“We’ve got to always be prepared to fight and defend our democracy,” Jeffries said. “Fight for and defend our democracy at all times

He reiterated how crucial the election is in the NY-19 district.

“This is a critically important race, one of the most important races in the country,” Jeffries said. “We are only four seats short in taking back the majority [of the House of Representatives]. And this could be the seat that could make the difference.”

At the event, Riley emphasized the excitement of campaigning for a swing election, despite not being in a swing state.

“Fate has somehow chosen all of us to decide what direction we’re going to go in as a country,” Riley said. “How cool is that?”

Riley said that the election results of New York’s 19th district will “determine whether women have the right to make their own health care decisions,” pointing to incumbent Marc Molinaro’s (R-NY) anti-abortion voting record despite recent pro-abortion campaign promises.

Riley promised that if elected, he would sponsor the Women’s Health Protection Act, legislation to provide the federal right to access abortion care.

He also said that if elected, he’s “going to fight like hell” to overturn the 2010 Supreme Court decision Citizens United v. FEC, which determined that the First Amendment bars the government from restricting corporations, nonprofit organizations and other associations from funding political campaigns.

“After Citizens United, our politics got flooded with a whole bunch of dark and dirty money, and now you’ve got these politicians who are doing what’s best for the bottom line of special interests instead of what’s best for all of you,” Riley said.

While campaigning for the NY-23 House of Representatives seat, Riley has heavily criticized Molinaro’s acceptance of funding from political action committees.

Leaders of Cornell Democrats sat in the front row at the event. Niles Hite ’26, president of Cornell Democrats, spoke to The Sun about how the group has mobilized young voters this election, including taking a weekend trip to Pennsylvania to canvass for candidates.

Hite said that the organization was particularly hopeful to get Proposal 1 passed this year, which would amend the New York State Constitution to include protections for the right to an abortion and protect against discrimination based on “sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive healthcare and autonomy,” in addition to traits that have been protected under past laws.

The Sun also spoke with Kathy Gilleran, who served as an Ithaca police officer for over 20 years before retiring. Gilleran, now 72, spoke about being dependent on social security and Medicare, among causes on the line for her in this election.

“I’m scared to death,” Gilleran said, regarding her concern over the election’s potential impact on her future.

Gilleran said her mother is 107 and depends on the Affordable Care Act. Johnson plans on overhauling the act — which has provided healthcare for millions of Americans since it was passed over a decade ago — if Trump is elected.

In Jeffries’ remarks, he noted the future of the Affordable Care Act as a reason to vote for Riley.

“Marc Molinaro and the extreme MAGA Republicans want to take a blowtorch to social security, they want to take a blowtorch to Medicare, they want to take a blowtorch to the Affordable Care Act,” Jeffries said. “But when you elect Josh Riley, House Democrats will take a blowtorch to Project 2025.”

