No. 9 Men’s Hockey Stages Comeback to Sweep No. 6 North Dakota

On Friday, men’s hockey made it look easy.

Saturday’s game was a different story, and was nothing short of dramatic. Cornell saw a 2-0 lead slip away and staged a third-period comeback en route to a 5-3 win and sweep of North Dakota.

Special teams was the story of Saturday’s match, particularly the penalty kill. Neither team scored on the power play –– all weekend, for that matter –– as both teams killed five penalties apiece.

The MVP on Saturday night was senior goaltender Ian Shane, who survived an onslaught of a second period and kept Cornell within striking distance throughout the game. Shane made 25 saves on 28 North Dakota shots on Saturday, many of them high-danger and point-blank.

The Fighting Hawks’ head coach, Brad Berry, made the call to start Hobie Hedquist in net, a day after he came into the game in relief for TJ Semptimphelter who conceded three goals on four shots en route to a 4-1 Cornell win.

Despite initial North Dakota pressure, it was Cornell that struck first. Sophomore forward Jake Kraft fired the rebound from a senior defenseman Hank Kempf one-timer above the outstretched Hedquist just three minutes into the game.

The scrappiness that characterized Friday night’s matchup persisted 24 hours later, and with just under 13 minutes left in the first, extended pushing and shoving between the teams ensued. The resulting power play for Cornell did not generate a shot, and five-on-five skating resumed.

Just over two minutes after killing off its first penalty, a Fighting Hawk was again sent to the penalty box, this time for boarding. The ensuing Cornell power play seemed more potent but yielded the same scoreless result.

Incredibly, Cornell would get a third chance with the skater advantage when Canucks prospect and 2020 fourth-rounder Jackson Kunz was called for hitting from behind. Cornell challenged the call, hoping for the penalty to be upgraded to a major, but was unsuccessful. North Dakota went on to kill the penalty.

While Cornell dominated most of the first period, outshooting North Dakota 11-5, the Red’s inability to take advantage of six minutes on the power play was worrying for a team that ranked just 42nd in the nation in power play percentage last season.

The second period turned things on its head for Cornell, as a late push by North Dakota put it ahead in both goals and shots. Shane played a large role in preventing the Fighting Hawks from pulling away, but still surrendered three goals in the middle frame.

Even after the carry-over penalty ended, North Dakota maintained momentum on offense. Fortunately for the Red, Shane remained impenetrable.

Shortly after the killed penalty, Cornell’s offense struck. Senior forward Jack O’Leary, initially off a rebound from Hedquist, collected the puck and fired it over the shoulder of the North Dakota netminder to double the Cornell lead.

However, the two-goal lead did not last long –– 12 seconds, to be exact. Just as public address announcer Arthur Mintz ’71 was reading off the second goal announcement, North Dakota collected its own rebound and finally beat Shane.

Shortly after an unsuccessful Fighting Hawk power play from a sophomore defenseman Hoyt Stanley penalty, North Dakota would equalize soon after on an impressive Louis Jamernik V goal from the lower left slot. Scrums immediately assembled after the goal, leading to another North Dakota power play.

North Dakota would add a third goal of the period just as the penalty expired, a result of the Cornell defenders’ unsuccessful clearing attempt at the defensive blue line, leading to a Fighting Hawk four-on-two that resulted in a highlight-reel goal from Chicago Blackhawks draft pick Sacha Boisvert.

After the second period ended, the referees stayed out on the ice discussing a call with the North Dakota bench. This prompted Schafer to walk onto the ice to discuss the period to the cheers of “Kill Schafer Kill” from the crowd.

During the intermission, it was revealed the conversations with the referees were the result of a challenge request from North Dakota for a rare case of spearing — the illegal stabbing of an opponent with one’s stick — which was ultimately unsuccessful. A spearing penalty carries a major penalty and game misconduct in the NCAA.

After being outscored 3-1 and out-attempted 24-7 in the second period, Cornell returned to the ice in the third period needing a goal to tie the game and regain momentum. Walsh would deliver just that. The sophomore found the puck at the top of the crease and flicked it right over the left shoulder of Hedquist to even the score.

Cornell and North Dakota traded penalties in the first five minutes of the third, the first being a fifth unsuccessful power play for Cornell and the next a fourth unsuccessful one for the Fighting Hawks.

With five-on-five skating resuming, Cornell pushed forward looking for the lead. After a shot from senior defenseman Michael Suda went over the goal, fellow senior defenseman Tim Rego picked up the puck and wrapped it all the way around Hedquist to make the score 4-3 and send Lynah into a fit of joy.

After a shaky second period, Cornell’s defense rebounded in the third and did not allow a shot on goal for the first twelve minutes of the period. This first shot on goal came during a junior forward Dalton Bancroft tripping penalty, which the Red killed.

Both teams would have chances through the game’s final minutes, especially for North Dakota after they pulled its goaltender with two minutes to go. However, Cornell would take advantage and a senior forward Kyle Penney empty net goal would ice it.

The sweep rockets Cornell up in the Pairwise rankings, albeit early in the season. Conference play will begin next weekend as the Red hosts Yale and Brown on Nov. 8 and 9, respectively. A 7 p.m. puck drop is set for both matchups.