Cornell Student Arrested for Trespassing After Allegedly Being Found Under Female Student’s Bed

Noah Rebei ’25 was arrested by campus police after being discovered hiding under the bed of a female resident in William Keeton House, according to a Monday statement from Cornell University Police Department. He allegedly injured a female resident while fleeing the room after 911 was called on the night of Oct. 30.

Rebei was not arrested immediately, but he was identified and taken into custody by Cornell Police on Oct. 31. He was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree assault — both of which are classified as Class A misdemeanors — before being turned over to the Tompkins County Sheriff on Nov. 1.

Rebei was released pending his trial and issued an order of protection, which directs him to neither contact nor harm the individuals involved in his arrest. He is due back in Ithaca City Court on Wednesday.

A senior from Stoneham, Massachusetts, Rebei studies computer science at Cornell, according to his now-deleted LinkedIn profile. He was a teaching assistant for CS4110: Programming Languages and Logics in Spring 2024 and worked on a video game development project team in Spring 2023.

Rebei did not respond to a request for comment.

