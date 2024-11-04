Wang and Musungu Lead Football to 49-35 Rout of Princeton

In one of its strongest offensive performances this season, football (3-4, 2-2 Ivy) secured a 49-35 victory over Princeton (2-5, 1-3 Ivy) on Saturday in New Jersey. After last weekend’s disappointing loss to Brown — one where the Red maintained the lead for most of the game but faltered in the fourth quarter — a solid follow-through in this matchup was crucial for the team.

This win, the third of the season, brings the Red back to .500 in conference play, placing them fifth in the league.

Heading into the matchup, head coach Dan Swanstrom focused on maintaining composure and setting good examples for his players.

“[As a coach], you [have] a lot of decisions to make, and if you don’t have mental clarity, it’s hard to make good decisions,” Swanstrom said. “So those are the things I focus on, to make sure that I’m always in the moment and staying one step ahead, and trying to prepare our guys in the moment in the game to go compete and hopefully set the example for them on how to continue to compete play after play.”

“Composure” was precisely what the Red demonstrated. Cornell’s offensive unit took charge early, with senior quarterback Jameson Wang leading the effort. Wang connected with junior wide receiver Parker Woodring, sophomore running back Ean Pope, sophomore tight end Ryder Kurtz and junior wide receiver Doryn Smith to advance the ball to within eight yards of the end zone. He then capped off the initial drive by rushing it in himself. Sophomore kicker Alan Zhao added the extra point, giving Cornell a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

Cornell’s defense forced a turnover on downs during the ensuing drive, ensuring that the hard work of its offensive counterparts did not go to waste.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

In a back-and-forth battle, with the offense steadily adding points and the defense keeping Princeton scoreless, Cornell showcased the Division-1 caliber performance fans have hoped to see.

The remainder of the first quarter’s scoring came from two touchdowns by Kurtz, with Zhao successfully adding the extra points. This gave Cornell a three-touchdown lead heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter started much the same way, with Wang connecting with senior running back Eddy Tillman about four minutes in for another touchdown celebration. This extended Cornell’s lead to 28-0.

Newsletter Signup

Princeton’s offense managed to break through in the second quarter despite facing fierce resistance from Cornell’s defense. Senior linebacker Hunter Sloan delivered a powerful 10-yard sack on Princeton quarterback Blaine Hipa. Plays later, Hipa eventually found his way to the end zone, bringing the score to 28-7.

On the next drive, penalties and Princeton’s defense forced Cornell to punt, returning the ball to the Tigers’ offense. Princeton capitalized on the opportunity, with Dareion Murphy rushing for a touchdown to narrow the score to 28-14.

Cornell closed out the first half with a swift and synchronized series of plays, allowing Wang to connect with sophomore wide receiver Samuel Musungu for a touchdown, restoring the Red’s three-touchdown lead.

After halftime, the Red struck again after forcing the Princeton offense to punt. Wang handed the ball to Pope, who ran it in for another touchdown, extending the score to 42-14. Another defensive stop, followed by a touchdown from junior running back Robert Tucker III, pushed the score to 49-14 by the end of the third quarter. At this point, the Red seemed poised to secure a dominant victory.

However, the fourth quarter proved nerve-wracking for Cornell fans as Princeton managed to narrow the lead uncomfortably. Three consecutive touchdowns from the Tigers brought the score to 49-35, highlighting the importance of maintaining composure when protecting a lead.

While the Red secured the final “W” on the scoresheet, the mistakes made in the fourth quarter should be carefully addressed before heading into the final stretch of the season.

Top Performers:

Musungu led the team’s receiving efforts, recording a touchdown and amassing 165 yards on eight receptions, including an 82-yard catch that ranks sixth in Cornell history. He has also earned Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Tucker III led the team with 64 rushing yards and contributed a touchdown to Cornell’s impressive performance.

Kurtz showcased his versatility with five receptions for 38 yards and two touchdowns while also demonstrating strong physicality and effective blocking throughout the game.

Sophomore safety Johnny Williamson led the game defensively with five solo tackles and two assisted ones for a total of seven tackles, the most by any player on the field.

Sloan made a significant impact on defense with two sacks resulting in a total loss of 19 yards for Princeton.

Despite dealing with injuries, the offensive line held strong, enabling crucial playmaking opportunities and contributing to Cornell’s successful offensive performance.

Next up, the team returns to Ithaca to compete for the Trustees’ Cup against the University of Pennsylvania. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Schoellkopf Field and will be broadcast on ESPN+.