Lea Webb Holds New York’s 52nd Senate District

Democrat Lea Webb will return as senator for New York’s 52nd Senate District. Webb beat competitor Mike Sigler handily, winning by a wide margin of 18 percentage points.

Webb was first elected to this state senate position in 2022, becoming the first senator of the 52nd District since the district was redrawn. During her tenure as state senator, Webb has focused on women’s issues such as ensuring that women in New York have better access to abortion.

Webb has also supported efforts to improve the affordability of college, expanding access to the Tuition Assistance Program, which helps New York residents pay tuition at approved schools.

Webb has expressed that with her second term, she will “ensure women’s reproductive rights are always protected in New York.”