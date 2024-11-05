LIVE UPDATES: General Election Results 2024

This story will be updated throughout the night as the Associated Press calls the election. Read The Sun’s previous election coverage on the 2024 General Elections here.

8:35 p.m. — Kamala Harris Wins New Jersey

The Democratic candidate won the 13 electoral votes from New Jersey, defeating the Republican candidate Trump. This outcome follows New Jersey’s track record of leaning Democratic.

In New Jersey, Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has focused on mobilizing the state’s diverse electorate, particularly engaging with Black sororities and fraternities. These organizations have been instrumental in voter registration drives and community outreach, inspired by Harris’s historic candidacy.

8.53 percent of Cornellians hail from New Jersey, according to College Factual.

8:22 p.m. — Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark J.D. ’89 Wins Massachusetts’ Fifth District

Massachusetts Democrat Katherine Clark J.D. ’89 won the state’s fifth district after running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Formerly a state senator and state representative, Clark first won election to the House in a special election in 2013. According to her campaign website, Clark’s policy priorities include a focus on climate change policy, childcare, healthcare and protecting access to abortion and contraception.

Clark is currently the second top Democrat in the House, serving as Minority Whip since elected in 2022. She is the second woman to serve as whip in a major political party after Nancy Pelosi. After serving as Vice Chair of the Democratic Caucus and senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, she was named Assistant House Speaker in 2020.

Clark gained recognition after she supported the attempt to impeach former President Donald Trump. She has sponsored several bills which have passed, including the Support for Veterans in Effective Apprenticeships Act, the Pet and Women Safety Act and the Protecting Our Infants Act.

In an interview with the Sun in 2019, Clark said her interest in public service was in part driven by involvement in the Cornell Law School Legal Aid clinic and as the president of the Women’s Law Coalition at Cornell Law School.

8:17 p.m. — Republican Incumbent Beth Van Duyne ’95 Wins Texas’ 24th Congressional District.

Beth Van Duyne won the election with 60 percent of the vote, a wider margin than her last performance in the 2022 midterm elections.

Beth Van Duyne was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and has served in the House Ways and Means Committee and the Committee on Small Business.

Previously, Van Duyne served as the first female mayor of Irving, Texas from 2011 to 2017 before announcing that she was not seeking a third term. Soon after, she was appointed as a regional administrator for the Trump administration in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

8:09 p.m. — Florida Voters Reject Amendment Three, Halting Marijuana Legalization Efforts

Florida’s closely watched ballot initiative Amendment 3 failed to reach the required 60 percent threshold required to pass. Amendment 3 would have legalized recreational marijuana use in the state for people age 21 and older.

Pre-election polling indicated this measure could swing in either direction. Recent polls showed support as high as 66 percent, while others previously estimated only 56 percent of Floridians were in favor. Ultimately, the constitutional amendment received 55 percent of the vote at the time of the projection.

The Republican Party was largely divided on this ballot issue. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Amendment 3, writing on Truth Social that he “believe[s] it is time to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for small amounts of marijuana for personal use.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), on the other hand, repeatedly criticized the measure. He reportedly spent millions in taxpayer dollars on advertisements opposing Amendment 3 and Amendment 4, the other major ballot initiative which would add the right to abortion to Florida’s constitution.

8:01 p.m. — Kamala Harris Wins Massachusetts

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris won Massachusetts’ 11 electoral college votes, defeating Republican candidate Donald Trump in the state.

Massachusetts has a reputation as a staunch liberal stronghold, having not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1984. President Joe Biden won 65.6 percent of the Massachusetts vote in 2020.

4.9 percent of Cornell students are originally from Massachusetts, according to College Factual.

8:01 p.m. — Kamala Harris Wins Connecticut

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris won the 7 electoral votes from Connecticut, defeating Republican candidate Donald Trump. This outcome follows Connecticut’s long-lasting tradition of voting blue.

In Connecticut, Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has garnered substantial support from state Democratic leaders, including Governor Ned Lamont and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, who have actively endorsed her candidacy. This unified backing bolstered her campaign’s efforts to mobilize voters across the state.

3.43 percent of Cornellians hail from Connecticut, according to College Factual.

8:01 p.m. — Donald Trump Wins Florida

The Republican candidate won the 30 electoral votes from Florida, defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. This outcome aligns with recent election trends in Florida, where Trump won by 3.4% in 2020 and by 1.2% in 2016, reinforcing his support base in the state.

The Trump campaign remained all-in for Florida, doubling down on messaging that has been consistent and on-message on economic freedom, conservative social values, and opposition to socialism which appealed to a Latino voter base.

4.28 percent of Cornellians hail from Florida, according to College Factual.

Gabriel Muñoz, Max Troiano, Xavier Rolston, Maya Schmaling, Dalton Mullins, Aryan Batada, Jonathan Brand, Reem Nasrallah, Giselle Redmond, Isabella Pazmino-Schell, Dorothy France-Miller and Eric Reilly