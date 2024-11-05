New York Votes Yes on Prop. 1, Codifying Healthcare Rights With Constitutional Amendment

New Yorkers have made their voices heard at the polls — Proposition 1, an update to the Equal Rights Amendment to New York’s state constitution, passed with overwhelming support, receiving over 70 percent of votes.

Proponents of the amendment say it will protect abortion rights for women, as well as access to IVF and contraception. The proposition also seeks to provide broad protections against discrimination in healthcare to LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.

However, critics called the amendment vague, as it does not explicitly mention abortion. They have also voiced concerns with codifying protections against age and gender identity discrimination, suggesting it would allow children to seek medical care without parental consent. This claim has been denied by legal experts, who say existing healthcare laws would not allow this to occur.

Proposition 1 does not provide New Yorkers any new rights that are not already state law. Rather, it serves to further guarantee these rights to residents by solidifying them in the state’s constitution, making it more difficult for future legislatures to roll protections back.

Over one third of Cornellians hail from New York, according to University data.

Xavier Rolston ’28 is a Sun contributor and can be reached at [email protected].