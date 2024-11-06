Matthew Korniczky/Sun Staff Photographer

Dominik Kolbl '28 dribbles past mid-fielders during Men's Soccer's game against Harvard. Berman Field, Nov. 2, 2024.

Men’s Soccer Shuts Down Harvard to Clinch First-Ever Ivy League Tournament Berth

Cornell (11-2-2, 4-2-0 Ivy) continued its defensive dominance on Saturday, Nov. 2 with a 3-0 win over rival Harvard (3-7-4, 2-4-0 Ivy).

Although the Red thoroughly dominated the contest, Harvard had the first chance of the game. 

Just 36 seconds in, sophomore midfielder Liam May lost his balance and fell on a Harvard winger in the box. Harvard was awarded a penalty but junior goalkeeper Ryan Friedberg was up to the task, diving to his right and pushing the ball out of danger.

“Giving up a penalty was a really tough way to start the game and it immediately rocked my confidence,” May said. “Ryan’s penalty save was huge. He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the country and continues to show it every week.”

In the 19th minute, Cornell drew a penalty of its own when senior forward Danny Lokko was taken down. Sophomore forward Alex Harris took the penalty and confidently sent it down the middle to put Cornell in the lead.

Just five minutes later, May regained his confidence with an assist. 

“[Sophomore midfielder Connor Miller] played it into my path,” May said. “From there, I played it across the six-yard box to [junior midfielder] Daniel Samways.” 

Samways’ shot went straight into the chest of the Harvard keeper but rebounded right back for him to volley the ball into the side netting for his first career goal.

The lone goal in the second half came in the 68th minute when Samways played Harris in behind. Harris sped past his defender and deposited the ball in the corner with his left foot for his second goal of the game and 14th of the season, tied for second in the nation.

The 3-0 win clinched Cornell’s first ever Ivy League Tournament berth where it will look to win the championship for the first time since 2012. Depending on the results of its game next week, the tournament will take place at either the University of Pennsylvania or Princeton, with Cornell facing the team that does not host.

The win marked Friedberg’s second straight shutout and puts him at a staggering eight on the season.

Next, Cornell will face Columbia at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Berman Field. Against a Columbia team that sits at 1-11-1, the Red will look to continue its momentum moving into playoffs.

“We’re approaching this game as we do for every other,” May said. “Every game in this league is very difficult, and it’s really important that we continue to prepare our minds and bodies for the weekend.”

