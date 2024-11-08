Fraternity Suspended After Individual Reported Being Sexually Assaulted by Multiple Males, Coerced Into Consuming Drugs Including Ketamine At House

Editor’s Note: The content in this article mentions sexual assault and drugging.

An individual reported being sexually assaulted by several males and coerced into consuming ketamine and other drugs on Oct. 25 at a fraternity in the 100 block of Edgemoor Ln., according to a Crime Alert sent Friday afternoon.

The fraternity where the incident occurred was temporarily suspended, effective immediately, according to the Crime Alert. The two fraternity houses located on the street are Chi Phi at 107 Edgemoor Ln. and Lambda Chi Alpha at 125 Edgemoor Ln.

Lambda Chi Alpha President Andrew Richmond ’26 wrote, “We don’t have any knowledge of the situation” in a text statement to The Sun.

Chi Phi leadership did not immediately respond to a request for comment at time of publication.

When asked by The Sun to identify the fraternity that is under investigation, a spokesperson for the University wrote that they have no additional information to share.

The Cornell University Police Department was notified about the incident by the individual on Friday, according to the Crime Alert.

The investigation is ongoing, and the alert directed anyone with information related to the crime to contact the Cornell University Public Safety Communications Center at (607) 255-1111.

Members of the Cornell Community may consult with the Victim Advocacy Program by calling 607-255-1212 and with Cornell Health by calling 607-255-5155. Employees may call the Faculty Staff Assistance Program at 607-255-2673. An Ithaca-based crisis line is available at 607-272-1616. The Tompkins County-based Advocacy Center is available at 607-277-5000. For additional resources, visit health.cornell.edu/services/victim-advocacy.

