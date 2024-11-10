Woman Found Unresponsive After Falling Into Fall Creek Gorge Near Stewart Avenue

Newsletter Signup

This story will be updated.

A woman who fell into the Fall Creek gorge in the early hours of Sunday morning was reportedly airlifted to a hospital. The victim was reportedly unresponsive when found. Her current condition is unknown.

The fall, reported around 1:15 a.m., occurred when the woman tried to jump a fence around the 900 block of Stewart Avenue, according to an Ithaca Fire Department spokesperson.

Ithaca Police, IFD and Bangs Ambulance reported to the scene shortly thereafter. After a lengthy extrication process, she was driven by ambulance to Jessup Field on North Campus and flown by helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

Robert Packer Hospital is the nearest Level One Trauma Center to Ithaca, according to the Trauma Center Association of America.

As of 11 a.m., the Stewart Avenue Bridge has been blocked off by emergency vehicles.

When asked for comment Sunday morning, a spokesperson said IFD would put out a press release soon.

Max Troiano ’28 is a Sun contributor and can be reached at [email protected].