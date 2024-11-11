2025 Grammy Awards: Picks and Predictions

On Friday, Nov. 8, the nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards were announced, and we have opinions. Here are picks and predictions from some of our Arts & Culture staff.

Album of the Year

Picks

Sydney Levinton ’27: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Eric Han ’26: BRAT – Charli xcx

Jenna Ledley ’27: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

Chloe Asack ’26: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Aidan Goldberg ’25: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Predictions

Sydney Levinton ’27: BRAT – Charli xcx

Eric Han ’26: BRAT – Charli xcx

Jenna Ledley ’27: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: BRAT – Charli xcx

Chloe Asack ’26: BRAT – Charli xcx

Aidan Goldberg ’25: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

Song of the Year

Picks

Sydney Levinton ’27: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Eric Han ’26: “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

Jenna Ledley ’27: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Chloe Asack ’26: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Aidan Goldberg ’25: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Predictions

Sydney Levinton ’27: “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

Eric Han ’26: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Jenna Ledley ’27: “TEXAS HOLD ’EM” – Beyoncé

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Chloe Asack ’26: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Aidan Goldberg ’25: “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

Record of the Year

Picks

Sydney Levinton ’27: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

Eric Han ’26: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Jenna Ledley ’27: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Chloe Asack ’26: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Aidan Goldberg ’25: “360” – Charli xcx

Predictions

Sydney Levinton ’27: “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift (featuring Post Malone)

Eric Han ’26: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

Jenna Ledley ’27: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

Chloe Asack ’26: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

Aidan Goldberg ’25: “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Picks

Sydney Levinton ’27: Benson Boone

Eric Han ’26: Doechii

Jenna Ledley ’27: Benson Boone

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Doechii

Chloe Asack ’26: Chappell Roan

Aidan Goldberg ’25: Khruangbin

Predictions

Sydney Levinton ’27: Sabrina Carpenter

Eric Han ’26: Sabrina Carpenter

Jenna Ledley ’27: Chappell Roan

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Sabrina Carpenter

Chloe Asack ’26: Chappell Roan

Aidan Goldberg ’25: Chappell Roan

Best Pop Vocal Album

Picks

Sydney Levinton ’27: eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

Eric Han ’26: eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

Jenna Ledley ’27: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

Chloe Asack ’26: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

Aidan Goldberg ’25: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

Predictions

Sydney Levinton ’27: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

Eric Han ’26: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

Jenna Ledley ’27: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Chloe Asack ’26: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Aidan Goldberg ’25: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Picks

Sydney Levinton ’27: “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Eric Han ’26: “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

Jenna Ledley ’27: “the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

Chloe Asack ’26: “LEVII’S JEANS” – Beyoncé (featuring Post Malone)

Aidan Goldberg ’25: “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

Predictions

Sydney Levinton ’27: “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

Eric Han ’26: “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

Jenna Ledley ’27: “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Chloe Asack ’26: “the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

Aidan Goldberg ’25: “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Dance Pop Recording

Picks

Sydney Levinton ’27: “Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan

Eric Han ’26: “Von dutch” – Charli xcx

Jenna Ledley ’27: “yes, and?” – Ariana Grande

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish

Chloe Asack ’26: “Von dutch” – Charli xcx

Aidan Goldberg ’25: “Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan

Predictions

Sydney Levinton ’27: “Von dutch” – Charli xcx

Eric Han ’26: “yes, and?” – Ariana Grande

Jenna Ledley ’27: “yes, and?” – Ariana Grande

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “yes, and?” – Ariana Grande

Chloe Asack ’26: “Von dutch” – Charli xcx

Aidan Goldberg ’25: “L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish

Best R&B Album

Picks

Sydney Levinton ’27: Revenge – Muni Long

Eric Han ’26: Revenge – Muni Long

Jenna Ledley ’27: COMING HOME – Usher

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Revenge – Muni Long

Chloe Asack ’26: COMING HOME – Usher

Aidan Goldberg ’25: Revenge – Muni Long

Predictions

Sydney Levinton ’27: COMING HOME – Usher

Eric Han ’26: COMING HOME – Usher

Jenna Ledley ’27: COMING HOME – Usher

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: COMING HOME – Usher

Chloe Asack ’26: Algorithm – Lucky Daye

Aidan Goldberg ’25: VANTABLACK – Lalah Hathaway

Best Country Album

Picks

Sydney Levinton ’27: Higher – Chris Stapleton

Eric Han ’26: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Jenna Ledley ’27: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Chloe Asack ’26: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Aidan Goldberg ’25: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Predictions

Sydney Levinton ’27: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Eric Han ’26: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Jenna Ledley ’27: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Higher – Chris Stapleton

Chloe Asack ’26: F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Aidan Goldberg ’25: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Best Rock Album

Picks

Sydney Levinton ’27: Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones

Eric Han ’26: TANGK – IDLES

Jenna Ledley ’27: Saviors – Green Day

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: No Name – Jack White

Chloe Asack ’26: No Name – Jack White

Aidan Goldberg ’25: TANGK – IDLES

Predictions

Sydney Levinton ’27: Saviors – Green Day

Eric Han ’26: Saviors – Green Day

Jenna Ledley ’27: Saviors – Green Day

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Saviors – Green Day

Chloe Asack ’26: No Name – Jack White

Aidan Goldberg ’25: Romance – Fontaines D.C.

Best Rap Album

Picks

Sydney Levinton ’27: Might Delete Later – J. Cole

Eric Han ’26: The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common & Pete Rock

Jenna Ledley ’27: Might Delete Later – J. Cole

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Chloe Asack ’26: Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii

Aidan Goldberg ’25: Might Delete Later – J. Cole

Predictions

Sydney Levinton ’27: We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Eric Han ’26: We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Jenna Ledley ’27: Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Chloe Asack ’26: Might Delete Later – J. Cole

Aidan Goldberg ’25: Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii

Best Alternative Music Album

Picks

Sydney Levinton ’27: Charm – Clairo

Eric Han ’26: Charm – Clairo

Jenna Ledley ’27: Charm – Clairo

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Charm – Clairo

Chloe Asack ’26: Charm – Clairo

Aidan Goldberg ’25: All Born Screaming – St. Vincent

Predictions

Sydney Levinton ’27: Charm – Clairo

Eric Han ’26: Charm – Clairo

Jenna Ledley ’27: Charm – Clairo

Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Charm – Clairo

Chloe Asack ’26: Charm – Clairo

Aidan Goldberg ’25: What Now – Brittany Howard