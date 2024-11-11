2025 Grammy Awards: Picks and Predictions

On Friday, Nov. 8, the nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards were announced, and we have opinions. Here are picks and predictions from some of our Arts & Culture staff.
Album of the Year
Picks
Sydney Levinton ’27: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Eric Han ’26: BRAT – Charli xcx
Jenna Ledley ’27: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
Chloe Asack ’26: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Aidan Goldberg ’25: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Predictions
Sydney Levinton ’27: BRAT – Charli xcx
Eric Han ’26: BRAT – Charli xcx
Jenna Ledley ’27: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: BRAT – Charli xcx
Chloe Asack ’26: BRAT – Charli xcx
Aidan Goldberg ’25: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
Song of the Year
Picks
Sydney Levinton ’27: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
Eric Han ’26: “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
Jenna Ledley ’27: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Chloe Asack ’26: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Aidan Goldberg ’25: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
Predictions
Sydney Levinton ’27: “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
Eric Han ’26: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
Jenna Ledley ’27: “TEXAS HOLD ’EM” – Beyoncé
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
Chloe Asack ’26: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
Aidan Goldberg ’25: “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
Record of the Year
Picks
Sydney Levinton ’27: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
Eric Han ’26: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Jenna Ledley ’27: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Chloe Asack ’26: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Aidan Goldberg ’25: “360” – Charli xcx
Predictions
Sydney Levinton ’27: “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift (featuring Post Malone)
Eric Han ’26: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
Jenna Ledley ’27: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
Chloe Asack ’26: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
Aidan Goldberg ’25: “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Picks
Sydney Levinton ’27: Benson Boone
Eric Han ’26: Doechii
Jenna Ledley ’27: Benson Boone
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Doechii
Chloe Asack ’26: Chappell Roan
Aidan Goldberg ’25: Khruangbin
Predictions
Sydney Levinton ’27: Sabrina Carpenter
Eric Han ’26: Sabrina Carpenter
Jenna Ledley ’27: Chappell Roan
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Sabrina Carpenter
Chloe Asack ’26: Chappell Roan
Aidan Goldberg ’25: Chappell Roan
Best Pop Vocal Album
Picks
Sydney Levinton ’27: eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
Eric Han ’26: eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
Jenna Ledley ’27: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
Chloe Asack ’26: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
Aidan Goldberg ’25: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
Predictions
Sydney Levinton ’27: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
Eric Han ’26: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
Jenna Ledley ’27: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Chloe Asack ’26: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Aidan Goldberg ’25: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Picks
Sydney Levinton ’27: “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Eric Han ’26: “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
Jenna Ledley ’27: “the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
Chloe Asack ’26: “LEVII’S JEANS” – Beyoncé (featuring Post Malone)
Aidan Goldberg ’25: “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
Predictions
Sydney Levinton ’27: “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
Eric Han ’26: “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
Jenna Ledley ’27: “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Chloe Asack ’26: “the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
Aidan Goldberg ’25: “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Best Dance Pop Recording
Picks
Sydney Levinton ’27: “Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
Eric Han ’26: “Von dutch” – Charli xcx
Jenna Ledley ’27: “yes, and?” – Ariana Grande
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish
Chloe Asack ’26: “Von dutch” – Charli xcx
Aidan Goldberg ’25: “Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
Predictions
Sydney Levinton ’27: “Von dutch” – Charli xcx
Eric Han ’26: “yes, and?” – Ariana Grande
Jenna Ledley ’27: “yes, and?” – Ariana Grande
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: “yes, and?” – Ariana Grande
Chloe Asack ’26: “Von dutch” – Charli xcx
Aidan Goldberg ’25: “L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish
Best R&B Album
Picks
Sydney Levinton ’27: Revenge – Muni Long
Eric Han ’26: Revenge – Muni Long
Jenna Ledley ’27: COMING HOME – Usher
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Revenge – Muni Long
Chloe Asack ’26: COMING HOME – Usher
Aidan Goldberg ’25: Revenge – Muni Long
Predictions
Sydney Levinton ’27: COMING HOME – Usher
Eric Han ’26: COMING HOME – Usher
Jenna Ledley ’27: COMING HOME – Usher
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: COMING HOME – Usher
Chloe Asack ’26: Algorithm – Lucky Daye
Aidan Goldberg ’25: VANTABLACK – Lalah Hathaway
Best Country Album
Picks
Sydney Levinton ’27: Higher – Chris Stapleton
Eric Han ’26: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Jenna Ledley ’27: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Chloe Asack ’26: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Aidan Goldberg ’25: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Predictions
Sydney Levinton ’27: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Eric Han ’26: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Jenna Ledley ’27: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Higher – Chris Stapleton
Chloe Asack ’26: F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Aidan Goldberg ’25: COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Best Rock Album
Picks
Sydney Levinton ’27: Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones
Eric Han ’26: TANGK – IDLES
Jenna Ledley ’27: Saviors – Green Day
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: No Name – Jack White
Chloe Asack ’26: No Name – Jack White
Aidan Goldberg ’25: TANGK – IDLES
Predictions
Sydney Levinton ’27: Saviors – Green Day
Eric Han ’26: Saviors – Green Day
Jenna Ledley ’27: Saviors – Green Day
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Saviors – Green Day
Chloe Asack ’26: No Name – Jack White
Aidan Goldberg ’25: Romance – Fontaines D.C.
Best Rap Album
Picks
Sydney Levinton ’27: Might Delete Later – J. Cole
Eric Han ’26: The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common & Pete Rock
Jenna Ledley ’27: Might Delete Later – J. Cole
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Chloe Asack ’26: Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
Aidan Goldberg ’25: Might Delete Later – J. Cole
Predictions
Sydney Levinton ’27: We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Eric Han ’26: We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Jenna Ledley ’27: Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Chloe Asack ’26: Might Delete Later – J. Cole
Aidan Goldberg ’25: Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
Best Alternative Music Album
Picks
Sydney Levinton ’27: Charm – Clairo
Eric Han ’26: Charm – Clairo
Jenna Ledley ’27: Charm – Clairo
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Charm – Clairo
Chloe Asack ’26: Charm – Clairo
Aidan Goldberg ’25: All Born Screaming – St. Vincent
Predictions
Sydney Levinton ’27: Charm – Clairo
Eric Han ’26: Charm – Clairo
Jenna Ledley ’27: Charm – Clairo
Mia Roman-Wilson ’28: Charm – Clairo
Chloe Asack ’26: Charm – Clairo
Aidan Goldberg ’25: What Now – Brittany Howard