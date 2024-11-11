Julia Nagel/Sun File Photo

The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a downtown homicide.

Downtown Homicide Investigation Underway, Suspect in Custody

This story will be updated.

The Ithaca Police Department responded to a reported death at 5:30 a.m. Monday morning at the 400 block of South Plain St. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

According to a press release from the department, an unnamed suspect is in custody in connection with the death. 

IPD described the incident as “not a random act” and encouraged those with information on the case to contact them, including individuals who wish to remain anonymous. The police tipline can be reached at 607-330-0000 and the Ithaca Police Department Tipline form can be utilized to submit information anonymously and confidentially.

The investigation is ongoing.