Sprint Football Comes Up Short Against Mansfield to Close Out Season

Sprint football (2-5) closed out its season at Schoellkopf Field against Mansfield University (3-5) on Friday evening. Cornell fought hard in an effort to secure a senior night victory but ultimately came up short by a final score of 48-35.

This was Cornell’s highest-scoring game since its season opener against Molloy. The offense was in tune all evening and had no trouble finding the endzone for five scores. A surprise 58-yard rush to junior defensive back Ian Applegate on the first play of the game set the tone for the Cornell offense. The rush allowed Cornell to open up the passing game, as senior quarterback Evan Nicholas threw a pair of impressive touchdowns to senior wide receiver Colin Boyle in the first half.

The Cornell offense was most prolific in the rushing attack. Nicholas finished the game with 164 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard rushing score featuring several broken tackles. Sophomore running back/defensive back Kruz Meier was also showcased in the ground game, finishing with 57 yards rushing and a touchdown of his own late in the game.

On defense, Cornell played with energy and urgency. Freshman linebacker Paddy Harrigan led the team in tackles with ten. Applegate made his presence felt on the other side of the ball with a forced fumble on the goal line to prevent a Mansfield touchdown in the first quarter, and a crucial pass breakup on third down. Nicholas made up for his lone interception in the third quarter by forcing a fumble on the very next play, setting Cornell up with good field position In the fourth quarter, Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Dan O’Malley was able to grab a late-game interception and senior defensive lineman Zach Glenn got to the opposing quarterback for a huge sack and nine-yard loss.

Although the defense was able to make big plays and create turnovers, it did struggle mightily against the Mansfield rushing attack. Cornell allowed a total of 402 yards rushing in the game, and all seven of Mansfield’s touchdowns came on the ground. Misdirections and quarterback runs confused Cornell all evening, specifically from dual-threat quarterback Marcus Quaker who finished with 116 yards rushing and four scores.

Despite coming up short, three senior captains had momentous sendoffs to their sprint football careers. Nicholas recorded four total touchdowns –– two through the air and two on the ground. Boyle caught two touchdowns and finished the game with 70 yards receiving. Glenn recorded a sack to go along with four tackles.

As Cornell celebrates its departing seniors, the team also looks forward to next season. Head Coach Michael Huyghue ‘83 took over a program that had won one game in its past two seasons and doubled that win total in his first year at the helm. Under Huyghue, Cornell has shown grit, promise and commitment throughout the season. The team will look to continue improving and rising up the ranks next season and beyond.