University Leaders Mourn Death of Cornell Sophomore

Winter Knutson ’27 was identified as the person who was found dead in Fall Creek Gorge on Sunday, the University announced Monday afternoon.

Knutson studied math and physics in the College of Arts and Sciences, according to a Monday email announcement from the dean of the college, Peter John Loewen. Knutson, a graduate of Ithaca High School, is survived by their father, Prof. Allen Knutson, mathematics; mother, Sofia Akber; and sibling, Taran Knutson.

“Please keep them in your thoughts and be supportive of one another,” Loewen wrote. “The loss of a peer can be extremely challenging to process.”

In a Monday afternoon email to the Cornell community, Ryan Lombardi, vice president of student and campus life, reflected on the heavy week, which has seen Knutson’s death, the hospitalization of a student after an accidental fall into the gorge and a report of drugging and sexual assault that led to a fraternity’s suspension.

“Our sense of safety may feel shaken right now, but please remember that Cornell is a caring community,” Lombardi wrote. “I continue to encourage everyone to lean on each other and show support, empathy and care to each other.”

The University will hold an open meeting on Tuesday for community members to grieve. Cornell will offer an additional support meeting for the arts and sciences community on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in 132 Goldwin Smith Hall.

Cornell provides support resources for students. Students in need of professional mental health support can call Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at 607-255-5155, and employees can call the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) at 607-255-2673. The Ithaca-based Crisisline is also available at 607-272-1616. A wide range of supportive resources is also available at caringcommunity.cornell.edu.