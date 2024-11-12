MULTIMEDIA | Rally at Ho Plaza Protests Fascism, Gaza War

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

MULTIMEDIA/NEWS | About 50 students, professors, and community members attended a “Stand Against Fascism” rally at Ho Plaza on Friday afternoon, hearing from a slate of speakers who criticized both newly-elected President Donald Trump and the Democratic Party, before marching to the Ithaca Commons to join a larger group of protesters.

The event, held in protest of Donald Trump regaining the presidency, was organized by the Cornell Progressives, Cornell Young Democratic Socialists of America and Cornell’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. Other organizations including the Ithaca chapters of the Sunrise Movement and Communist Party USA joined the group at the Commons.

Cornell YDSA campaign committee chair Sam Poole ’28 opened the rally, urging the crowd to come together and abide by the University’s Interim Expressive Activity Policy by not using amplified sound.

“Organize everywhere you can. We may not be able to change the results of this election. [But] we can make sure whatever happens next, we stand together,” Poole said.

Article by Aryan Batada, Max Troiano

Filmed by Julia Lee, Jamie Tang

Photos by Stephan Menasche

Edited by Marian Caballo