On the Water with Cornell Rowing Club

SPORTS/MULTIMEDIA | On the waters of Cayuga Lake, Cornell Rowing Club members can be spotted honing their rowing techniques as they prepare to compete at regional events.

The team has a rigorous schedule — training on the ergometer, remaining conditioned in the gym, watching film and practicing technique on the water. They try their best to imitate the top athletes of rowing. On top of that, they had to learn everything else that came with rowing — maintaining the boat, using the correct terminology to communicate in the boat, practicing proper technique and literally managing to stay afloat together.

Following a recent victory by freshmen Merrick Word-Brown ’28, Peter Mueller ’28, Aiden Parsa ’28 and Alex Slezak ’28 at The Head of The Fish Regatta in Saratoga Springs, New York, the team plans to take on a new set of challenges heading into the winter season. From decreasing their ergometer times to honing in on technique, CRC is excited to tackle the new season head-on, ramping up fundraising efforts to provide the teams with new equipment and uniforms.

Video by Zeinab Faraj

Edited by Marian Caballo