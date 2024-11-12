SUNBURSTS | Fall 2024 Recap

Winter is coming. Here are some photos from this Fall.

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL | The Mid-autumn festival was hosted by the Chinese Student Associate this September on Ho Plaza. Students completed various games and challenges for moon cake and learned from different cultural booths set up on Ho Plaza. (Sophia Romanov Imber/Sun Staff Photographer)

DANCERS | Dance groups such as Amber Dance, the Assorted Aces and Breakfree performed at the festival. (Jaein Ku/Sun Staff Photographer)

AG DAY | Ag Day was held on the Ag Quad in the beginning of October. The festival is held each year by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and features food, animals and more. (Shabaz Wali/Sun Staff Photographer)

PUMPKINS | Mason Thai ’26 and Ryan Cook ’25 sold pumpkins at Alpha Gamma Rho’s booth. (Shabaz Wali, Sun Staff Photographer)

MOO | Attendees also petted and took photos with live calves. (Shabaz Wali, Sun Staff Photographer)

AURORA BOREALIS | Later in October, the Northern Lights were visible in Ithaca. (Nathan Ellison/Sun Staff Photographer)

BEEBE LAKE | Our photographers had to use long exposures to capture the northern lights, as they couldn’t be easily seen by the naked eye. (Nathan Ellison/Sun Staff)

FALL FEST | During Parents Weekend, the Student Programming Board hosted Fall Fest, featuring various student organizations, games, cider and donuts. One table offered Cornell-themed trivia and prizes. (Karlie McGann/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

LION DANCE | Cornell Lion Dance was one of the many student organizations that performed at Fall Fest. Students and families were encouraged to pet the lions if they approached them. (Karlie McGann/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

MOO TWO | Cornell Dairy Science brought a calf to Fall Fest. (Nathan Ellison/Sun Staff Photographer)

DELTA SIGMA THETA | Delta Sigma Theta performed dances and chants to introduce others to the sorority’s history and traditions. (Karlie McGann/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

PROSPECTIVE PEERS | Tour groups regularly walked through campus, taking in the breathtaking view at the top of Libe Slope. (Karlie McGann/Sun Photography Editor)

SITTING ARTS | An installation on the Arts Quad provided wooden seating for students, many of whom took advantage of an unusually warm fall to study and relax outside.

SERIOUS JOURNALISM | Assistant Managing Editor Eric Reilly ’25 and Editor-in-Chief Gabe Levin ’26 were always ready to break the latest news. They could usually be found doing some serious journalism in Temple of Zeus.

SUPER SERIOUS JOURNALISM | Every Tuesday, Sun editors go to the downtown office to put together the weekly print edition. Managing Editor Julia Senzon ’26 demonstrates our ever-serious approach to journalism.

Sunbursts is the Photography Department’s weekly photo gallery varying in content from recent happenings. It is written in collaboration by the Photography Editor and Assistant Photography Editors. They can be reached at [email protected]