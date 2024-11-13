A Feminist Take on the Hot Girl Walk

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

We have all witnessed the rise of the hot girl walk over the past few years. My first encounter with this trend was during the COVID-19 shut-down in 2020. Many were bored at home and began to go on walks to get out of the house and better their health. Since then, the trend has blown up with girls and women all around the world putting their own twist on the hot girl walk. For example, some film what they pack in their bag or their favorite songs to listen to during their hot girl walk. Many health and wellness trends that blow up on social media turn toxic to female mental health as they can become detrimental to body image and self esteem. The hot girl walk trend does the opposite, as it benefits not only the physical but also mental health of women.

The hot girl walk provides a low impact and accessible exercise option instead of pushing for an unhealthy and unattainable workout. Unlike increasingly popular pilates and barre classes, anyone from anywhere and any background can go on a walk. This means that this trend can be empowering for a much larger audience. Any of my friends will happily join me on a walk. Walking also offers a lower intensity workout that is better for female hormone health. High intensity exercise that many deem as the only “real” form of exercise has been proven to increase cortisol levels and disrupt normal female hormone cycles. Walking does not pose this same risk as it keeps the body in a state of calm equilibrium. I know I always leave a walk feeling calm and rejuvenated instead of depleted. Those with joint or other health issues can also still participate in a hot girl walk that suits their specific needs as there is no specified mileage for a hot girl walk.

The benefits of walking for mental health are numerous. For students like myself, a walk offers the perfect opportunity to take a break from studying and focus on being a person outside of school. This can help to decrease the natural feelings of anxiety associated with being a busy college student. Being in nature is also extremely effective at mitigating a low mood. In a world where we spend more time looking at our phones than the world around us, a quick walk outside could lead to a larger lifestyle change. Many women also go on their hot girl walks with a friend or two, which allows women to have social interactions while also investing time in their health. This is also the perfect activity for any broke college student who wants to see their friends but not spend their savings on drinks or a meal out.

So why do I think the hot girl walk is a feminist movement? Anyone could argue all of these benefits for walking in general and it is true that they do not just apply to this trend. However, the hot girl walk allows women to not only acknowledge but even celebrate their investment in themselves, even if this investment may not be valued by the male gaze. Through the hot girl walk trend, the idea of who is a “hot girl” is reclaimed. Hot girls do not have to be the girls who spend hours doing makeup and spending money on prissy workouts. They can be women who take care of their minds and bodies in a manner that is not necessarily spurred on by popular portrayals in the media. We live in a culture that praises the molding of women into a form that is most appealing and accessible to men. The hot girl walk makes room for the rejection of this form for what feels most empowering and authentic to women and our bodies. Women are reclaiming their health and what it means to be feminine.

Emma Robinson is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].