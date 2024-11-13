Beating The Cold: Best TCAT Accessible Fall Hikes

By Vivien Dobrescu

As the last few leaves fall off Ithaca’s trees, take advantage of the natural beauty among us and get outdoors! Ithaca boasts more than 100 waterfalls within 10 miles of downtown and has plenty of hiking trails near campus accessible by bus. So don’t let this year’s milder autumn go to waste and head outdoors to one of these seven hiking trails! Each trail has the closest TCAT bus stops listed, but double-check availability as some bus routes and stops are only serviced seasonally!



Robert H. Treman State Park

One of the most well-known and well-visited parks about a 15-minute drive from Central Campus is Robert H. Treman State Park. Known for its picturesque falls and iconic stone bridge, Treman offers endless hiking opportunities, including the Rim Trail, Upper Gorge Trail and the Pine Trail. Most trails are moderate in difficulty and vary in distance. Some can be completed in about 45 minutes, while others take up to two hours, as there are several impressive stone staircases and elevation changes.

Bus Stops:

Elmira Rd @ Enfield Creek Overpass

Entrance to Upper RH Treman State Park

Treman State Park

Sapsucker Woods

Sapsucker Woods is located near the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and offers five individual trails within its grounds: the East Trail, the Hoyt-Pileated Trail, the Severinghaus Trail, the West Trail and the Wilson Trail. Sapsucker Woods is about 15 minutes away from Cornell by car and is open year-round. The Wilson trail is highly recommended and only takes about 25 minutes to complete if you don’t want to commit to an intense hike!

Bus Stops:

Lab of Ornithology

Winston Court Apts

Black Diamond Trail

The Black Diamond Trail is actually on the historic track of the Black Diamond Express, a passenger rail service that once ran from Ithaca to New York City along the Lehigh Valley Railroad from 1896 until 1959. Although the track has long been abandoned, it has recently been converted into a multi-use trail limited to cyclists, walkers, runners, and the likes. The trail is an easy 8.5 miles in length and is about 15 minutes away by car.

Bus Stops:

Cass Park (Summer only)

Buffalo @ Taughannock

Cayuga Medical Center

State/MLK at Inlet Island

Taughannock Falls State Park

Another crowd favorite, Taughannock Falls State Park has four main trails to choose from: the Taughannock Falls Multi-use Trail, the North Rim Trail, the South Rim Trail and the Gorge Trail. While most trails range from moderate to difficult, the North Rim Trail is only about 1.5 miles in length and offers a birds eye view of Taughannock Falls, the tallest single-drop waterfall east of the Rocky Mountains.

Bus Stops:

Taughannock Falls Overlook

Taughannock Falls State Park

Buttermilk Falls State Park

Buttermilk Falls State Park has trails for everyone with difficulty ranging from easy to advanced. With a plethora of individual trails including the Finger Lakes Trail, the Lake Treman Trail, Owl Creek Trail. Bear Trail, Larch Meadow Trail, Gorge Trail and Rim Trail, Buttermilk Falls State Park will surely take more than one visit to fully explore. The Gorge and Rim trails are highly rated and only take about an hour to complete.

Bus Stops:

Elmira @ Spencer

Lower Buttermilk State Park (Summer only)

Cascadilla Gorge Natural Area

The Cascadilla Gorge Trail is one of the most picturesque gorges near campus and connecting trails walk you through over six waterfalls. The Upper Cascadilla Gorge Trail is an easy three-quarters of a mile in length and connects Cornell to downtown Ithaca. The lower trailhead is located at Treman Triangle Park, while the upper trailhead is located behind Cornell’s Schwartz Center for Theatre Arts. The lower gorge is typically closed during the winter months, but the upper gorge above College Ave. is open year-round!

Bus Stops:

Court @ Linn

Ithaca Commons – Seneca St

Schwartz Performing Arts Center

Vivien Dobrescu is a freshman in the College of Art, Architecture, & Planning. She can be reached at [email protected].