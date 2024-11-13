Cornell Custodian Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Update Nov. 13, 8:45 p.m.: This story has been updated to include information about homicide suspect Ahmed Abed and the specifics of the crime.

Cornell custodian Ahmed Abed, 43, has been charged with murder in the second degree. Abed allegedly killed Alaa Husein Jeena Abedi early Monday morning in his home on South Plain Street, Ithaca Police said in a criminal complaint filed in Ithaca City Court. Police are still investigating the attack.

Abed reportedly smashed Abedi’s head with a cinderblock while she was sleeping, then stabbed her to death.

Cornell’s staff directory lists Abed as a custodian at the Humphreys Service Building. His employee profile was created 11 years ago.

On Tuesday, the Ithaca Police Department sent out a press release that identified Abed and his alleged offense. He was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail with no bail by City Judge Seth Peacock.



IPD described the incident as “not a random act” in its initial press release sent on Monday and encouraged those with information on the case to contact them, including individuals who wish to remain anonymous. The police tipline can be reached at 607-330-0000 and the Ithaca Police Department Tipline form can be utilized to submit information anonymously and confidentially.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Update, Nov. 12, 3:10 p.m.: This story has been updated to include information from a Tuesday press release sent by Sergeant Justin Baldessare from the Ithaca Police Department.

The Ithaca Police Department responded to a reported death at 5:30 a.m. Monday morning at the 400 block of South Plain St. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

On Tuesday, the department sent out a press release that identified Ahmed Abed, 43, as the suspect in connection with the death. Abed has been charged with murder in the second degree and was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail with no bail.

Newsletter Signup

IPD described the incident as “not a random act” in its initial press release sent on Monday and encouraged those with information on the case to contact them, including individuals who wish to remain anonymous. The police tipline can be reached at 607-330-0000 and the Ithaca Police Department Tipline form can be utilized to submit information anonymously and confidentially.