Football Concedes Trustees’ Cup to Penn for Third Consecutive Year

The Quakers’ return to Ithaca set the stage for a milestone moment as new head coach Dan Swanstrom faced off against his former team for the first time, now at the helm of the Red.

One of the oldest rivalries in college football, this was the 130th meeting between the two teams but only the 29th time they played for the Trustees’ Cup on Schoellkopf Field. Historically, it was played on Thanksgiving in Philadelphia, but the game now alternates between the home fields of both teams. Penn led the series 77-47-5, and Saturday’s 67-49 win tacked on another point in favor of the Quakers.

Each team delivered impressive stats in both Cornell’s and Penn’s highest-scoring games this season. However, Cornell’s struggle to maintain composure — a challenge that surfaced in the Brown game on Oct. 26 — proved to be its undoing. Despite holding a lead well into the third quarter, Cornell (3-5, 2-3 Ivy) couldn’t contain Penn (4-4, 2-3 Ivy)’s relentless offense, which broke through to score five additional touchdowns before the final whistle.

After winning the coin toss, the Red elected to receive and quickly capitalized on its opening drive. Senior quarterback Jameson Wang led the charge with eight passes, finishing it off with a rush into the end zone to score the game’s first points and mark his 26th career rushing touchdown. Sophomore kicker Alan Zhao added the extra point, putting Cornell ahead 7-0.

Penn responded dizzyingly quickly, scoring in less than 90 seconds as quarterback Liam O’Brien connected with wide receiver Bisi Owens for 61 yards on his opening pass before finishing the drive with a pass to wide receiver Julien Stokes for the touchdown. A successful field goal tied the game up 7-7.

During its next drive, Cornell took its time, using its rush and pass offense to move the ball incrementally down the field. Consecutive Penn flags for pass interference and too many men on the field allowed Cornell to inch even closer to the end zone, with Wang eventually connecting with junior running back Robert Tucker III for the touchdown. Again, Zhao’s extra point soared into the uprights, giving the Red a 14-7 lead.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Building on the offense’s momentum, Cornell’s defense got to work, forcing several incomplete passes and a fourth-down punt.

As the first quarter neared its close, Cornell approached the end zone again, but Penn’s defense tightened up, making passes harder to catch and nearly forcing a punt. In a clever play Swanstrom had previously used against Brown, he called for a fake punt, and Tucker III sprinted downfield for a stunning 74-yard touchdown. Zhao’s extra point closed the quarter with Cornell leading 21-7.

Straight out of the break, O’Brien’s offense rushed and passed the ball, eventually finding the endzone in five minutes and 15 plays.

Newsletter Signup

On Cornell’s next drive, Wang’s pass, intended for senior tight end Matthew Pilc, was tipped and intercepted by Penn’s defense. Although Cornell’s defense managed to halt Penn’s ensuing drive, Penn’s offense had reached field goal range and successfully converted, narrowing the score to 21-17.

Eager to make up for the last play, Wang took matters into his own hands, rushing for 30 yards. He then connected with junior wide receiver Doryn Smith on a 37-yard touchdown pass, followed by a successful extra point from Zhao, extending Cornell’s lead to 11 points.

O’Brien and Wang engaged in a fierce back-and-forth battle, each quarterback raising the stakes with every drive. On Penn’s next offensive possession, O’Brien quickly found Jared Richardson in the end zone in under two minutes. Although the two-point conversion attempt fell short, Penn’s defense again intercepted one of Wang’s passes. Using the remaining minute of the second quarter, Penn advanced into field goal range, closing the first half with a narrow two-point deficit.

After halftime, things began to unravel for the Red. Penn took its first lead of the game when its quarterback rushed into the end zone for a touchdown. Although Wang quickly answered by connecting with sophomore wide receiver Samuel Musungu in the end zone to briefly regain the lead, Penn seized control from that point forward. Over just eight minutes — from three minutes left in the third quarter to 11 minutes left in the fourth — Penn scored four consecutive touchdowns. Its offense and defense synchronized perfectly, exploiting Cornell’s vulnerabilities at every turn.

Though Wang and Musungu connected for two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter alongside another Penn touchdown, it ultimately wasn’t enough to secure the win. The final score was 67-49, Quakers.

There were positives to take away from the game as well. Wang’s impressive 401 passing yards and Musungu’s 148 receiving yards are achievements to be proud of. Additionally, senior safety Damon Barnes made his mark with 10 tackles, making him the only player on either team to reach double digits in that category.

The Red now sits in seventh place in Ivy League rankings. It looks to take on a Dartmouth squad that remains unbeaten on the road this Saturday for Senior Day. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at Schoellkopf Field, and the game will also be broadcast on ESPN+.