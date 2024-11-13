MULTIMEDIA | Scenes from the EMI Conference at Cornell Tech

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

MULTIMEDIA | The Emerging Markets Institute hosted its annual conference under the theme “Innovation and Transformation to Emerge Stronger” on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the Tata Innovation Center and Bloomberg Center Auditorium at Cornell Tech.

Founded at the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management in 2010, Cornell’s Emerging Markets Institute is a research center focused on emerging markets — fast-growing regions with expanding roles in the global economy.

The event featured prominent business leaders and included the Cornell EMI Corning Case Competition and the Mark Mobius Pitch Competition, both designed for students to pitch innovative solutions and entrepreneurial ideas related to emerging markets.

The two-day event was hosted at Cornell Tech, Cornell’s tech-focused graduate campus and research center located on Roosevelt Island, New York.

Filmed by Ximena Balli

Edited by Marian Caballo

Produced by Ximena Balli