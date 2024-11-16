MULTIMEDIA | Around the Sun: 11/10 – 11/16

MULTIMEDIA | On this episode of Around the Sun, city editor Gabriel Muñoz, social media assistant editor Madeleine Kapsalis and social media editor Jade Dubuche share this week’s top headlines.

Join us every weekend for the most comprehensive look at Cornell and Ithaca news, and read more at the link in our bio.

Hosted by Gabriel Muñoz, Madeleine Kapsalis, Jade Dubuche

Filmed by Jessica Yao

Edited by Marian Caballo

Produced by Marian Caballo, Gabriel Muñoz, Jade Dubuche

Photos by Karlie McGann, Cristobal Ramirez, Cynthia Tseng