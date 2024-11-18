SOLAR FLARE| Seasonal Affective Disorder Remedies

Oh, bittersweet November. ’Tis the season for Montclers and calcium-stained Canada Geese, for Cayuga’s vicious winds, for “alcohol blankets” to insulate the brave, nomadic party girl and most importantly, for Lexapro. Your shrink says a pill a day should keep the sadness away, but trust me, that just won’t do. Supplemental treatments are immensely helpful coming from someone with great knowledge of the medical field and psychiatry. Don’t believe me? Too bad, I don’t care. So go ahead, order that light therapy lamp from Temu. Breathe in the citrusy hemlock-infused air. Seduce a Zeus barista into putting that extra shot of espresso in your oat milk latte. But most importantly, put those wired earbuds in and embrace this tediously curated playlist. It has nothing on your SSRIs.

Charli xcx: “Everything is romantic featuring caroline polachek”

I get it. You and your nostrils have had enough of Brat summer. Sorry, but Ms. Aitchison is not done with you yet. Fall in love (again and again) with this rework of “Everything is romantic,” wherein Charli and Caroline meditate on dreary London landscapes and the difficulties that come with a rigorous workload. Winter is here. Taste it, embrace it.

Missing your estranged ex? Finding yourself on your knees in Sage Chapel, yearning that whichever god you worship will draw them back into your orbit? Caroline feels the same way. So resist the temptation to doom swipe on Hinge, cozy yourself in cashmere (Loro Piana, if you’re in Nolan) and relish in the bleakness while Polachek sympathizes with your struggle — with more poetic diction, of course.

At this point, it’s certain you have tanked a prelim. Remind yourself of the beauty inherent “all around you” with this symphonic Björk classic; you deserve it. P.S.: it is never that deep.

Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak: “Dang!”

Snow squall? Finals next week? Oh my! That’s too bad, because it’s time to let loose. But you need to warm up first, so ask Mommy to Zelle you for “coffee funds,” then head down to College Ave and use said funds to purchase your distilled spirit of choice (a failsafe trick). Text the group chat, get your boys and girls over to the crib and enjoy your pregame. As with all fine drinks, pairings are important. Mac Miller and Anderson .Paak’s vibey funk is highly recommended. Enjoy responsibly.

Snow Strippers: “Under Your Spell”

By this point, you should feel unstoppable. What’s nine degrees when you’re anticipating a humid, hazy fraternity basement? You’ve retrieved bands from a dear upperclassman — probably a well connected older sibling — and are draped in the finest garments your wardrobe has to offer: Zara jorts and a going-out top. To your surprise, you and a primarily female group are greeted with hefty bass and gritty synth. Could this be? A departure from “Mo Bamba” and “Where You Are?” Brilliant! Through the crowd and past the kegs, you see a girl tearing up a set never before heard by the brothers. She transitions to the euphoric, grungy “Under Your Spell,” and relief sets in. Induced by sound or substance, however, I could not say…

Crap. It’s nearly noon and you’re in an unfamiliar Collegetown apartment next to a person whose last name you couldn’t recite even with a gun to the forehead. In a daze, you pick up the phone to see a barrage of texts from the ladies clad with pictures of you acting like none other than a clown. Adrenaline forces you up and, with a face still full of smudged eyeliner, you throw on a hoodie as images of bagels and french toast cloud your mind. You begrudgingly arrive at The State Diner and order half of the menu, and as a means to cure your headache, queue up this soothing track. Suddenly transported to the ’90s, you feel (somewhat) better.

Pink Floyd: “Shine On You Crazy Diamond”

It’s finals week. You’re in control. It is all coming together, at least academically. Through the seventh floor windows of Olin, you fall into a daydream. You’re nearly over the hump, and that Bali trip you planned with your friends who also have mysterious sources of income is nearly here. Pink Floyd empowers you to crank out that problem set, for freedom is on the horizon.

When In Rome: “The Promise”

Miraculously, a 60 degree February day is bestowed upon weary Ithacans. Is the end of seasonal depression in sight, or have you been duped? As salient as such a question is, you have no choice but to embrace this gift and picnic on the Slope. And what better way to enjoy charcuterie and brie than by turning up this new wave treasure? I see no better alternative.

The Temper Trap: “Sweet Disposition”

The worst is done. Despite your floundering spirit and a GPA that would render you jobless beyond the Finger Lakes, spring has arrived. Your shrink is relieved by your recovery — and more prosperous than ever thanks to your consistent business. Ready to take on Derby Day or frolick aimlessly on your wine tour (that is luckily subsidized by a generous alumnus)? Look no further than The Temper Trap’s feel good “Sweet Disposition.” Congratulations, you’ve made it to the finish line. Just pretend this cycle won’t repeat for three more years.

Francis Jaso is a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at [email protected].

‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.

