Women’s Basketball Defeats Binghamton in Home-Opener

Women’s basketball clinched a 68-51 victory over Binghamton on Thursday, Nov. 14 in its first home game of the season. Following the past two losses against Marist and Rutgers, the home opener was a significant win for the Red early on in the season.

Cornell’s offense was on full display in the first quarter, moving patiently and setting up scoring opportunities with pass-heavy plays. Two Cornell players scored in the first quarter, senior forward Summer Parker-Hall with a layup and junior forward Emily Pape with two back-to-back three-pointers. Pape’s second shot brought the score to 19-6 and gave the team a 13-point lead.

Early on into the second quarter, Binghamton was slow on the offense. Cornell continued to play smart offensively, earning a three-pointer from freshman guard Paige Engels. However, several scoring attempts were blocked by the Wildcats as they doubled down on defense towards the end of the quarter. With a minute left, sophomore guard Clarke Jackson managed a smooth jump shot to lead 28-19 for Cornell.

Parker-Hall knocked down a massive jump shot with two seconds left in the second quarter, cementing a 30-19 lead going into halftime. At this point, Cornell demonstrated consistent aggressive attacks and a better reaction time compared to the Wildcats, reflected in their rebound count, 19 to Binghamton’s 8.

In the third quarter, Binghamton began to close the 11-point gap from Cornell, landing layups, two free throws and a three-pointer for a total of 21 points scored. Cornell responded with its own 18 points, Parker-Hall continuing to show her dominance with ease in a succession of jump shots, layups and free throws. The Wildcats found a groove offensively, succeeding in setting up a more precarious lead for Cornell, 48-43 entering the final quarter with only a five-point lead.

In the final quarter, Cornell maintained composure and its offensive lead, shutting down Binghamton’s attempts to equalize. The Red ended the game with a 68-51 victory.

Cornell will play against Bryant University at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, once again on its home court at Newman Arena in Bartels Hall. Coming off of this win, the team is eager to face off against another team in home territory. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.