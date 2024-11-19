Cornell Dance Troupes Celebrate Senior Class, Diversity in Dance at Fall Step Collective

Shadows Dance Troupe held their annual Fall Step event — the University’s largest dance collective — on Sunday at the State Theatre of Ithaca. The night celebrated the Shadows senior class and included performances from nine other dance groups.

Approximately 200 audience members were in attendance as well as dance groups On Tap, Air Bhangra, Salsa Pa’lante, Rise Dance Group, BASE Productions, Sitara, Amber Dance Troupe, Pandora Dance Troupe and the Cornell University Dance Team.

“Tonight’s really exciting because we get to see all of the groups dance together, and I’m a senior — this is my last time having this performance, so it was really cool being able to do that,” said Caroline Kelman ’25, who has been in the tap-dancing group On Tap since her first year at Cornell.

While performing is exciting, it can also be nerve-racking, according to Roni Ben-Shlomo ’25, a member of Shadows.

“Preparing for the show is definitely a little stressful, and you feel the nerves leading up to the show, but it ends up being really fun,” Ben-Shlomo said.

Nicole Cioffi ’26, a dancer in Shadows, said that the group has been preparing since August.

“It’s been a very long process but it’s so rewarding,” Cioffi said.

Natalie Miller ’25, a member of Salsa Pa’lante — Cornell’s Cuban salsa group — emphasized the adaptability needed to prepare for the Fall Step performance. Salsa Pa’lante saw a member step out of the routine last minute, meaning roles were shifted for dance members.

Miller then switched to become one of the leaders — the traditionally male role — in the dance, allowing Lana Vasić ’26, a member of another Salsa Pa’lante group, to come and perform with them as a follower — the traditionally female role.

Vasić is typically on the level three Salsa Pa’lante group which is one level below the performing group and was given five days to learn the dance just in time for Sunday’s performance.

“When I got the text [asking me to perform], at first I was excited, because I love performing and the stage,” Vasić said. “But then when I realized that I [had] to do the choreography, and I [didn’t] know anything; I was a little scared but everyone was so reassuring and everyone was so welcoming. They believed in me, so I ended up believing in myself.”

Miller said that she was confident in Vasić’s performance, despite it following just five hours of practice.

The show also spotlighted seniors. Younger Shadows members honored senior members with heartfelt speeches and bouquets of flowers.

Reflecting on her time as a senior Shadows dancer, Ben-Shlomo said, “You get to spend a lot of time with your friends and teammates, and you’re just doing what you love to do together.”

The seniors’ reflections were not only meaningful for the recipients but also for the younger members who saw seasoned members’ efforts and contributions to the groups behind the curtains.

“The most meaningful part of tonight was the senior speeches — getting to acknowledge each of our seniors,” Cioffi said. “They’ve put so much time into our group, and it was awesome to be able to appreciate them and show that we love them.”

While Fall Step recognized seniors, it also gave passionate dancers a platform to perform.

“Fall Step to me is a celebration of dance — recognizing the other dance groups we have on campus,” said Sofia Arulpragasam ’26, a dancer in Shadows. “It’s exciting to see our creativity coming together and see everyone getting so passionate about one show.”

