No. 16 Men’s Soccer Suffers Late Collapse in Ivy League Semifinal, Focus Shifts to NCAA Tournament

No. 16 men’s soccer suffered a devastating 3-2 loss to Princeton in double overtime during the Ivy League Tournament semifinals on Friday. After taking a commanding 2-0 lead early in the match, the Red faltered under mounting pressure, allowing the Tigers to claw their way back and secure the victory in the 104th minute.

Cornell began the match on fire, with sophomore forward Alex Harris and senior forward Danny Lokko scoring within the first 20 minutes. Both goals were set up by sophomore midfielder Liam May, whose pinpoint assists highlighted his ability to create opportunities.

“My first thought is always to put the ball into good areas for our forwards to have a shot on goal,” May said. “Thankfully, they capitalized on two great occasions, and I’m happy to get the assists.”

However, the momentum shifted as Princeton chipped away at Cornell’s lead. Princeton forward Daniel Ittycheria’s header in the 22nd minute ignited the Tigers’ comeback. The Red’s typically aggressive play gave way to a more defensive posture — a change that May noted was pivotal.

“I think we instinctively thought to protect the lead,” May said. “Princeton began to have attack after attack and gained a lot of confidence and momentum because of it.”

As the match progressed, the physical and mental toll became evident. Despite stellar saves by junior goalkeeper Ryan Friedberg and a defense that worked tirelessly, Princeton equalized in the 83rd minute, ultimately forcing overtime.

“Overtime is mentally draining. We spent so much time fighting to protect our lead, it was demoralizing seeing them level the game,” May said. “But we really tried to regroup and forget about the first 90 minutes before overtime began.”

Ultimately, Ittycheria’s golden goal in the second overtime period sealed Cornell’s fate. While disappointed, the Red remains optimistic as it prepares for the NCAA Tournament.

Cornell’s season isn’t over yet — the Red return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022 and will face Fordham at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Berman Field.

Key players to watch include Harris, who leads the Ivy League with 17 goals, and Friedberg, who has anchored Cornell’s defense with eight shutouts this season. Fordham presents a formidable challenge, but the Red is determined to capitalize on its home-field advantage and make a deep tournament run.

For May, the NCAA Tournament represents an opportunity to end the season on a high note.

“This team is everything. I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished,” May said. “We’re very disappointed not to have won the Ivy League, but we’re hoping to make some noise in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.”