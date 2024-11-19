SUNBURSTS | Community and Resilience

Following several campus tragedies in recent weeks, The Sun’s photography department collected images representing community resilience throughout the fall semester.

Here’s how Cornell’s over 16,000 undergraduates have found time to come together.

HO PLAZA LIGHTS | On Nov. 14, Cornell Minds Matter and Student and Campus Life hosted “Light Up the Season,” where students gathered to celebrate the approaching winter season with hot chocolate and free scarves. String lights now light up the way down Ho Plaza. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

BUS STOP NOTES | Cornellians spread kindness by sharing positive words on sticky notes outside of Bus Stop Bagels on Nov. 19. (Leilani Burke/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

GSH KINDNESS | A sign found in one of the hallways of Goldwin Smith Hall on Nov. 19 reads, “Be proud of the work you do, the person you are, and the difference you make.” (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

IGNITE | Cornellians also found community through spaces such as Ignite, a Christian worship night held on Nov. 15 in Sage Chapel. The event was restructured to focus more on group worship over student testimonies in response to campus tragedies. (Matthew Korniczky/Sun Staff Photographer)

COMFY COLLABORATION | Students found comfort in collaboration by working together in the Physical Sciences Building on Nov. 14. (Jaein Ku/Sun Staff Photographer)

WORLD KINDNESS DAY | World Kindness Day, an international celebration on Nov. 13, led Cornellians to leave sticky notes on a poster. (Ming DeMers/Sun Photography Editor)

SUNSGIVING | Sunnies celebrated an early Thanksgiving at the downtown office on Nov. 16. (Dorothy France-Miller/Sun News Editor)

PHOTOSGIVING | The photography department (from left to right, Connor Lucente, Shabaz Wali, Sophia Romanov Imber, and Ming DeMers) was also at Sunsgiving. They enjoyed posing behind the camera for once. Ming brought his famous Tibetan cookies. (Dorothy France-Miller/Sun News Editor)

Sunbursts is the Photography Department’s weekly photo gallery varying in content from recent happenings. It is written in collaboration by the Photography Editor and Assistant Photography Editors. They can be reached at [email protected]