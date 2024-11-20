How ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Balances Its Legacy with Today’s Television Landscape

The sight of a bedazzled ankle monitor on-screen during the Season 33 premiere of Dancing with the Stars perfectly encapsulated the series for me: flashy, innovative and compellingly self-aware. In today’s on-demand and streaming-dominated world, the live competitive reality show Dancing with the Stars has impressively managed to remain culturally relevant while maintaining its core identity. The show’s celebration of its 500th episode last week, complete with nostalgic reinventions of past show dances and appearances by former cast members, demonstrated its enduring appeal. However, controversial moves like casting con artist Anna Delvey, the aforementioned ankle monitor wearer, as a “star” make me question how far the series will go to captivate viewers.

In my early days of watching Dancing with the Stars, I was completely captivated by the performances. I loved the spectacle of celebrities competing with their professional dance partners for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, and the stars’ backstories and the show’s strategies were far from my priorities. Now, I’m equally fascinated by the show’s politics. Many stars, like Olivia Jade or Vinny Guadagnino, use the show to rebrand their image or revive their careers. These smart career moves often work — after seeing their personalities and hard work on the show, I find my perception of them turning around.

Anna Delvey, however, was an exception. Fan outrage erupted over her casting and her Week Two elimination reinforced her misalignment with the show’s values. When co-host Julianne Hough asked her what she would take away from her experience, Delvey gave a cold, one-word response: “Nothing.” For a series grounded in themes of grit and growth, it’s hard to imagine how Delvey aligns with any of the show’s missions outside publicity.

Dancing with the Stars navigates a fine line as they attempt to both compete with and capitalize on the internet-led entertainment industry. Their 2022 move to Disney+ made the show the first live series on the streaming platform, and in 2023, the series began simulcasting on both ABC and Disney+, expanding its demographic reach with broadcast and streaming options. The show leverages its ABC network identity, such as cross-promoting the ABC Bachelor franchise by casting its stars; Season 33 has featured two: Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran. I’m typically biased towards the Bachelor contestants and I’m rooting for Graziadei to take home the Mirrorball this season.

The show continues to modernize through its use of social media. The show broadcasted a TikTok live stream backstage during its instant dance round last week and stars similarly generate engagement by posting about the show and with their dance partners on social media. Fans often speculate online about cast romances or show drama and respond to judges’ scores or comments, providing yet another example of how social media boosts audience engagement.

I immediately turned to social media after the Oct. 8, Week Three episode. The episode, “Hair Metal Night,” featured KISS band member Gene Simmons as a guest judge. Simmons made numerous comments on contestants’ physical appearances and gave wildly inconsistent scores that aligned with his views of stars’ attractiveness rather than talent. Simmons emphasizes the detriments of the entertainment industry, which often privileges problematic beauty and societal standards. His unapologetic response to the episode’s backlash — “I stand by every word I said” — reminded me of Delvey’s dismissiveness. Guest judges and controversial stars highlight the show’s lengths to remain fresh, yet it’s possible the show could enter the “cancel culture” arena.

Even veteran judge Carrie Ann Inaba has faced consistent criticism over her scores. Inaba seems to give harsher scores to the show’s female stars, such as one of this season’s star contestants, Chandler Kinney. While the show clearly values its seasoned cast, the series may need to reconsider her involvement.

The show’s blending of new changes alongside its legacies is its ultimate power. The move to cast former pro dancer Julianne Hough to co-host alongside Alfonso Riberio and promotion of fan-favorite former pro Derek Hough to a judge following Len Goodman’s retirement illustrates the show’s value on its past. The 500th episode’s theme mirrored its balance of history and innovation as cast members revived iconic show dances.

Even the show’s competition structure — combining judges’ scores with fans’ votes — emphasizes the show’s fusing of tradition and awareness of its audience. Charismatic personalities, dazzling costumes and stellar dances have always been at the forefront of the show, and Dancing with the Stars has found ways to embrace change without sacrificing its identity. Yet, I’m also worried how far the show will go in compromising its values.

Dancing with the Stars reminds us of television’s past while keeping us hopeful for the future. Delvey’s sparkly ankle monitor, once again, acts as a symbol for the series: grounded, yet willing to dance with a flair.

Tune in on ABC or Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 26 for the Dancing with the Stars Season 33 finale.

Gillian Lee is a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].