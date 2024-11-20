November Blues: Coping With The Election & Recent Events

By Sanika Saraf

Two weeks after Election Day, many students are still feeling the harsh aftermath of Donald Trump’s victory. Some on campus are left emotionally bruised, concerned about what the next four years in America will look like. A common sentiment around campus is “feeling lost,” Mikayla Thomas ‘28 comments.

Students report feeling worried about specific issues that a Trump presidency would heighten, including minority and reproductive rights.

“The threat to LGBTQ rights, HRT access, immigration rights, and contraception access” are all things Akoya Wellingtonalton ‘28 is worried about. “The people I love are afraid and hurting and that’s devastating because there’s not really that much that can be done to protect them.”

Coupled with the gloomy November weather, deaths on campus, sexual assault allegations, and prelim season, Cornellians are struggling with both the burden of work and their mental health. During this difficult time, students have been dealing with this stress in differing ways.

“I’m just blocking the election results out of my brain till he gets inaugurated,” Ruhi Datar ‘28 states.

“Digesting the news definitely took some time,” Tina Lin ‘27 comments, “Why are we moving backward?”

This post-two-week period has led to a wide pattern of questioning the United States and its values. A common phrase in Ithaca is the “Cornell Bubble,” a phenomenon in which being surrounded by other people like you warps your perspective of the world.

“I expected Harris to win… it was strange to see that and realize that with a Trump victory, a lot of the work I’d been doing was essentially meaningless,” Akoya Wellingtonalton ‘28 said, explaining her feelings of disappointment towards the election.

“While this election has definitely impacted by mental health especially the morning of the election, in a way this election was also a wake-up call,” Jonathan Lam ‘27 adds.

Feeling overwhelmed, disappointed, or even hopeless by the results is a shared experience among many Cornellians, especially with an election as tumultuous as this election. Nonetheless, many ways exist to practice self-care and mitigate stress post-election. Here are some tips to cope with the emotions you might be feeling:

Pause And Make Plans

Take time out of your day for yourself. As college students, our days are so packed that we often forget to practice self-care. Practicing breathing exercises, journaling, or exercising are ways to feed your body and your spirit that are proven to decrease stress.

Additionally, make plans with your friends and spend time with your loved ones. Whether that be finding a restaurant in the commons, taking a stroll outside, or having a quick chat, communication is key to thriving mentally.

Tina Lin ‘27 agrees. “I’m glad I am surrounded by friends, peers, and even strangers who share similar feelings in this election.”

Limit Doomscrolling

While we all love scrolling on Sidechat or other social media, too much news can give a misleadingly negative perspective of campus, politics, and the world. Set screen time notifications on your phone to keep track of the time you spend on electronics, and possibly even set time limitations.

Channel Your Feelings Into Making Change

While discouraging, this election has shown the issues and mindset of a majority of Americans. It’s important to continue advocating for the things you’re passionate about regardless of the administration in power.

“At the end of the day, I am at Cornell University to get my education and use this as a tool for fighting against injustice and uplifting my communities,” Jonathan Lam ‘27 elaborates. Jonathan is continuing to work for organizations like the ACLU and Cornell University Parole Initiative to advocate for immigrant rights and criminal justice reforms.

“The fights that we were fighting before have not stopped being important… Now more than ever, we need to stay the course and fight for what we want the world to be,” Akoya Wellingtonalton ’28 adds. Weald your feelings and emotions into causes you care about – join clubs, volunteer organizations, and communities where you can continue to make demonstrated change in the world.

Make Use Of The Cornell Community

Emotional reactions to a high-stakes election like this are common, especially for those in minority communities. It’s extremely normal to feel sad, anxious, and disheartened, however, if these feelings are interfering with other aspects of your life, it’s crucial to communicate your emotions to someone who could potentially help. Talk to trusted professors, friends, or family for guidance. Additionally, Cornell provides a wide range of resources including CAPS and walk-in services on the second floor of WSH.

Sanika Saraf is a freshman in the School Of Industrial & Labor Relations. She can be reached at [email protected].