Anniversary of Surrealism 

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

A hundred years ago, in a world brewing with change, an idea emerged from the literary and artistic movement of the 1920s. The publication of André Breton’s Surrealist Manifesto in 1924 introduced groundbreaking ideas that challenged conventional notions of reality. This revolutionary movement explores the depths of the human mind, uncovering hidden realms concealed behind the curtain of the unconscious. The influence of surrealism has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema, captivating audiences with its mysterious aura, provoking questions that challenge our perceptions and igniting our imaginations. These techniques have been embraced, with directors experimenting in unconventional films as well as more mainstream genres that explore the possibility of fantastical worlds, ultimately engaging and challenging the human psyche.

Directors like David Lynch, best known for his acclaimed film Mulholland Drive (2001), use these ambiguous techniques to craft disorienting visuals that leave viewers rewinding — only to find themselves just as confused (at least, that’s what I had to do). Yet, despite the confusion, Lynch constructs daunting narratives that keep you on the edge of your seat. Films like these blur the lines between reality and the unconscious, drawing audiences into an experience where interpretation is open to debate — challenging, yet all the more thrilling. That’s the beauty of surrealism — a realm where allure and unease coexist seamlessly. Ever wonder where genres like psychological thrillers originated? We have the surrealist movement to thank for that. Another remarkable incorporation of surrealism is in the world of science fiction. Filmmakers like Christopher Nolan have embraced these themes to explore the complexities of the human mind, peeling away layers to examine concepts like time and space. Inception (2010) takes viewers into a dreamscape where the boundaries of reality blur, becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish. This exploration of dreams within dreams mirrors surrealism’s deep connection to the unconscious.

Surrealism also delves deeper into the human psyche by transcending not just the boundaries of reality, but also conventional logic. You might wonder how it can defy logic — after all, logic is a fundamental part of how we perceive reality. By breaking the chains of traditional artistic forms, surrealist techniques allow filmmakers to embrace irrationality, stepping outside the norm and opening a dangerous window that lets in the winds of human emotions. This approach to cinematography encourages viewers to engage with the film, questioning their own beliefs and desires — often overlooked by the busyness of daily life. The exploration of these desires often surprises us, revealing society’s deepest, darkest yearnings without explicitly stating them. Surrealism has a unique way of feeding off existing anxieties — the fear of the unknown or, perhaps worse, the confrontation with one’s own mind. These emotional gaps are portrayed in ways that don’t offer direct answers, making them all the more fascinating. This leaves audiences with plenty to reflect on — maybe a “What did I just watch?” moment, or even a sense of pure amazement. You choose your own reaction. Let your mind interpret it the way it wants to. In a way, surrealism has become a powerful force, inviting the confrontation of what typically remains hidden within ourselves.

With its complete disregard for traditional techniques, surrealism challenges us to question reality. Whether we truly believe it or not, at the very least, it urges us to question the boundaries of that reality. So, cheers to a century of unsettling dreams and boundless possibilities — may surrealism continue to inspire not only the world of film but all creative outlets. It encourages us all to see the world in a new light, even if it is a fictitious one. Happy 100th.

Mikayla Tetteh-Martey is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected]