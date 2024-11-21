Common Council Advances Short-Term Rental Regulations, Approves Cornell Hillel Zoning Vote

The Common Council moved forward with the implementation of short-term rental regulations during its Wednesday meeting. The council also approved an upcoming December vote on a zoning amendment for Cornell Hillel’s proposed building at 722 University Ave.

In May 2024, the council passed short-term rental regulations, and in Wednesday’s meeting, it summarized rental data and steps to enforce regulations.

Alderperson David Shapiro (D-Third Ward) explained the council’s motive for administering the short-term rental regulations.

“What we thought was happening in Ithaca [was] too many homes were being rented out as vacation rentals and not [to] the people living here in our community,” Shapiro said. “We implemented a lot of regulations to limit that from happening.”

Megan Wilson, deputy director of planning and development, told the council there are 314 short-term rental units listed, and they have identified 98 percent of all short-term units in the City.

“Our goal for these regulations is to gain voluntary compliance with the requirements,” Wilson said. “We would like to help people meet the regulations and avoid issuing violations and fines to the greatest extent possible.”

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Wilson said the first implementation measure is sending educational letters to rental owners within the next two weeks, prior to beginning full enforcement of the regulation.

In June 2025, the City will start to issue violation notices to inform people in writing before they are issued fines or penalties.

“After the second violation notice, we will begin more formal enforcement proceedings, which can result in a significant fine of up to $500 a day [for each day their rental is listed],” Wilson said.

Newsletter Signup

Wilson added that residents can apply for a short-term rental operating permit on a rolling basis beginning on Jan. 1.

While the City moves forward with short-term rentals, it also addressed Cornell Hillel’s search for a building by scheduling a vote in December.

Rabbi Ari Weiss, CEO of Cornell Hillel, said that for 25 years, Cornell Hillel has been searching for a permanent home that supports their program.

Weiss hopes that the proposed development will offer “a home for Jewish students on or near the Cornell campus, but also [serve] as a place where Cornell students of all faiths can gather.” Weiss said that doors would be open to the greater Jewish community of Ithaca, as well.

Jack Aherne ’27 is a Sun contributor and can be reached at [email protected].