Cornell Graduate Students United Works to Negotiate First Contract With University

Over one year ago, Cornell Graduate Students United — an organization fighting for the rights of University graduate workers — unionized under United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America after 96 percent of graduate voters approved of forming a union. This year, CGSU has been negotiating its first contract to secure protections that ensure improved working conditions for graduate students.

This academic year, CGSU’s main priority for their contract is to receive processes of discipline that abide by the Seven Tenets of Just Cause. These seven tenets guarantee that workers cannot be disciplined or discharged without “just cause” — which includes fair notice of violating standards, an interview before issuing discipline and equal treatment among workers. Other demands include higher wages, healthcare, dental and vision insurance.

CGSU is also fighting for a union shop in their contract. A union shop is a place of employment where all employees are required to join a union. By allowing a union shop, the union will democratically represent all graduate student workers. This would make unionizing easier for workers, as they would not need to self-select into the union, an action that can prompt retaliation from their advisor.

“Union shop will allow us to maintain our union power in the long run,” said graduate student Ewa Nizalowska, a member of CGSU’s bargaining committee for Region Three. “That’s why it’s such a central part of our contract fight.”

Typically, CGSU and the University meet every two weeks. However, meetings can occasionally become more frequent, including certain days of back-to-back bargaining.

Nizalowska said that even prior to the election that students voted to unionize, graduate student workers talked amongst themselves about their issues that could not just be “solved at the individual or department level.”

“We are employees that are really doing the essential work that keeps the University running, [and] we deserve the same protections that are really just the industry standard in many industries at this point,” Nizalowska said.

CGSU-UE includes all graduate student workers who are considered employees of the University. This includes workers who receive a W-2 or a stipend. Programs with professional degrees do not typically fit into this category.

While bargaining, Cornell has insisted that graduate workers in a fellowship should not be allowed to join the bargaining unit, a stance that CGSU rejects, according to graduate student Marguerite Pacheco, who is a member of CGSU’s bargaining committee. Considering the hours workers spend during fellowship, CGSU continues to advocate for them to be included in the bargaining process.

CGSU expects pushback for the demands they are currently setting forth, but they are prepared to fight this uphill battle on behalf of graduate student workers.

Nizalowska said that two of the key issues graduate student workers continue to face are dealing with mistreatment by their advisors and affording the rising cost of living in Ithaca.

“The issues that grads face are systemic and stem from a lack of adequate protections and adequate support,” Nizalowska said.

Many graduate student workers like Pacheco feel Cornell does not provide benefits that acknowledge the work they put in for the University to operate.

When Pacheco arrived at Cornell in 2019, she was always referred to as a “student,” which she said conveyed that the University was servicing her.However, the following year, as the University struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pacheco said that the same graduate workers who were treated as students were expected to act as essential employees that keep the University afloat.

“When rubber meets the road and Cornell is struggling, we will be employees, and we need to protect ourselves as employees,” Pacheco said. “The way that employees do that is by unionizing.”

Hope Thomas ’27 is a Sun contributor and can be reached at [email protected].