SOLAR FLARE | Grateful for Good Taste

The hallowed halls of Cornell are starting to feel emptier as students trickle out for Thanksgiving break. Honestly, I think we’re all beyond excited to get away from Poll Everywhere for a while.

Despite being grateful for my life here, I’m finally heading home after eight months away, and as “self-care cringe” as it might sound, I can’t wait to take a moment to ground myself. As an avid solo traveler, I love a good travel playlist — one that strikes the perfect balance between songs that make you strut on the airport walkway and those that have you reflecting on life while crying in your car. As a pre-break farewell, I want to share what’s on my playlist as I mentally prepare myself for the 24+ hours of travel. Will I be fantasizing about the mouthwatering fusion Korean-Thanksgiving meal my mom will be making? Absolutely. Will I also spiral into an existential crisis while reminiscing about every bad decision I’ve ever made? Probably — but at least I’ll have some great music to get me through.

Lizzy McAlpine: “A Little Bit of Everything”

Starting off strong with a introspective sad-girl-autumn song, because the nature-filled bus ride to New York City always has me thinking about how grateful I am for the clean air we get to breathe in Ithaca; a trivial thing for others, but huge for someone who grew up in a country with horrible air quality. “A Little Bit of Everything” captures the complexity of human emotions and interactions, showing how life is made up of small, seemingly unrelated moments that define our experiences.

Now that we’re fully on track to spiral, I present to you a song that makes you confront just how exhausting Cornell’s constant on-the-go culture can be. “Fake Plastic Trees” critiques the artificiality of modern life while yearning for authenticity and connection. Radiohead is always kind of emo, with nuanced lyrics that force you to confront situations you thought you were over. The most notable line, in my opinion: “And it wears me out.”

Childish Gambino: “Final Church”

Enough wallowing for the time being. You’re getting off the bus, snapping out of the four-hour lull and stepping onto the streets of New York City. Do what you’ve got to do — but with this song. On full blast.

Were you lucky enough to snag a situationship before break? Well, if you’re grinning at your phone and texting them updates while at the airport, this song probably captures how you feel. “Cologne” is all about how irrationally enamored you can be with someone — even against your better judgment.

Chet Baker: “Dancing on the Ceiling”

If you love romanticizing travel, this one’s for you. Chet Baker is a must for jazz enthusiasts, and this song is one of his most delicately-sung masterpieces.

Noah Kahan: “New Perspective”

Anything Noah Kahan will make you reminisce about your hometown. “New Perspective” is heartfelt, being about seeing life from a fresh angle. It captures the bittersweetness of leaving behind what you know and coming back to something different. “You and all of your new perspective now/Wish I could shut it in a closet/And drag you back down.”

Stan Getz, João Gilberto, Astrud Gilberto, Antonio Carlos Jobim: “Corcovado (Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars)”

After a long day of traveling, any track from the Getz/Gilberto album is chef’s kiss. “Corcovado” has instrumentals that make you feel as though you are dancing in a dimly-lit bar.

Lucy Dacus: “Addictions”

“Climbing into bed and staring at the ceiling” should be its own genre of music. Lucy Dacus, who you probably already know from boygenius, captures it perfectly. “Addictions” is the kind of song you play when your childhood bedroom starts reminding you of your first love and brings up some unresolved feelings.

Phoebe Bridgers: “Punisher”

A haunting exploration of idolization, loss and emotional distance. Bridgers’ introspective lyrics are deeply personal yet universally relatable. “Here everyone knows you’re the way to my heart.”

Laufey & dodie: “Love to Keep Me Warm”

We’re ending on a wholesome note with this one as a reminder that the holidays are just around the corner. I don’t care if you think it’s too early — Christmas songs are meant to be played as soon as the clock strikes midnight after Halloween. Anything Laufey is bound to make you feel warm and fuzzy as you trek through gray sludge.

