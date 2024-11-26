Ithaca Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting a Woman, Threatening Her With Axe on Commons

An Ithaca man was arrested Sunday night and faces a felony assault charge for allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening her with an axe on the Ithaca Commons.

On Sunday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Ithaca police responded to reports of a physical domestic dispute at 118 E Green St., located within the Asteri housing development.

Officers located the woman upon arrival and took 31-year-old Cameron McCaffery into custody without complications.

McCaffery was arraigned on multiple charges of Assault in the Second Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree, and Assault in the Third Degree.

Judge Seth Peacock ordered McCaffery to be remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Ithaca City Court at a later date.

Cereese Qusba ’27 is a Sun contributor and can be reached at [email protected].

