University Temporarily Suspends Several Students Amid Ongoing Chi Phi Criminal Investigation

“A number of students” have been temporarily suspended following reports of sexual assault and drugging at the Chi Phi house, according to a Tuesday morning email statement sent from Interim President Michael Kotlikoff to the Cornell community.

Chi Phi remains temporarily suspended amid an ongoing criminal investigation by campus police, Kotlikoff added.

The investigation began after an individual reported being sexually assaulted and coerced into consuming ketamine and other drugs by several males at the Chi Phi house on Oct. 25. The fraternity was temporarily suspended on Nov. 8.

The University issued temporary suspensions to “protect the immediate physical health and safety of all students,” Kotlokoff wrote, adding that “Cornell’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards and the Office of Institutional Equity and Title IX have been diligently reviewing all reported information regarding the many allegations that have been received pertaining to events at the fraternity.”

It is unclear how long the temporary suspensions will last, and the suspended students were not named.

The Interfraternity Council and Chi Phi presidents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.