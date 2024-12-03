SUNBURSTS | Winter Wonderland

In the weeks before finals, Ithaca experienced its first snowfall of a long winter. Before hitting the books for finals season, check out this week’s Sunbursts on the Winter season.

FIRST SNOW | The first snow of the season falls outside the Townhouse Community. (Rachel Eisenhart/Sun Staff Photographer)

CKB | Snow coats the lawn outside Court-Kay-Bauer Hall on North Campus following Ithaca’s first snow. (Matthew Korniczky/Sun Staff Photographer).

UNDER MY UMBRELLA | As the day progressed, the snow turned to rain, causing many students to break out their umbrellas. (Matthew Korniczky/Sun Staff Photographer)

SWEATER WEATHER | In tune with the chilly holiday season, a Christmas tree in the Cornell Store towers above racks of hats, scarves and other winter clothing. (Karlie McGann/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

LOUIE’S LUNCH | Late-night food truck Louie’s Lunch remains parked outside during a snowy morning on North Campus. (Nathan Ellison/Sun Staff Photographer)

COCOA AND COFFEE | A popular refuge from the Ithaca winter, Libe Cafe is known for its holiday decorations. Catherine Martin ’25 and Jon Duvao ’25 wait to receive their drinks. (Karlie McGann/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

CHRISTMAS CUPS | Libe Cafe serves its hot drinks in festive red cups during the holiday season. This month, their menu offers drinks like an Eggnog Latte and a Peppermint Mocha. (Karlie McGann/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

FA LA LA | Ornaments and lights decorate the entrance to the Statler Hotel in celebration of the holiday season. (Karlie McGann/Sun Assistant Photography Editor)

SAGE SNOW | A flurry falls near Sage Hall on Dec. 3. (Nathan Ellison/Sun Staff Photographer)

FOUNTAIN | A fountain covered in snow sits near the Big Red Barn. (Nathan Ellison/Sun Staff Photographer)

CLOCKTOWER CONSTRUCTION | Amid the construction, a student walks toward McGraw Tower on Dec. 3. (Nathan Ellison/Sun Staff Photographer)

CHILLY CONDITIONS | Despite the cold weather, construction workers continue to repave Libe Slope. (Jaein Ku/Sun Staff Photographer)

SLIPPERY SLOPE | A student climbs a snow-speckled Libe Slope to get to class. (Jaein Ku/Sun Staff Photographer)

