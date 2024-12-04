ROSENSAFT | Why I Object to Professor Eric Cheyfitz’s Course on “Gaza, Indigeneity, Resistance”

When I first learned last month that Professor Eric Cheyfitz will be offering a course this coming spring entitled “Gaza, Indigeneity, Resistance,” I wrote to Interim President Mike Kotlikoff expressing my concern that it would “promote and inflame political divisiveness at Cornell and encourage antisemitic manifestations against Israeli and Jewish students.”

My principal objection to this course is not that it has a decidedly and unabashedly pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel bent. What I find most problematic and unacceptable about it is that it is firmly rooted in shoddy, selectively and inflamingly biased pseudo-scholarship. The course description leaves no doubt that Cheyfitz intends to convey a narrative that casts Palestinians writ large as protagonists while Israelis and, by extension, Jews will be portrayed as villainous antagonists perpetrating “settler colonialism in Palestine/Israel” against a background of “plausible genocide.” Not only is such a narrative historically false — more importantly, it also constitutes antisemitism on steroids, and is likely to incite antisemitic rhetoric and worse against Israeli and Jewish students and faculty at Cornell.

By way of context, I write as a Zionist who has been supportive of and engaged in the Israeli-Palestinian peace movement for over 40 years. I believe that Israel has every right to exist in security free of terrorist attacks and at the same time support a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict that will provide the Palestinians on the West Bank and in Gaza with independence and self-determination. I am also sharply critical of many of the policies of the present Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and believe that voicing such criticism, as I have done frequently, is entirely appropriate.

By premising his course in the context of a “global war against an ongoing colonialism,” however, Prof. Cheyfitz goes much further than that. His course description implies not too subtly that Palestinian terrorism against Israeli civilians can be an acceptable, even justifiable, means in such a “global war.” The course description’s references to “ongoing colonialism” and “settler colonialism” also call into question the very legitimacy of the State of Israel which, it bears recalling, was established pursuant to United Nations General Assembly Resolution 181 (II) of November 29, 1947, that partitioned then British mandatory Palestine into a Jewish and an Arab state.

I am quite certain that no faculty curriculum committee at Cornell would ever even consider approving a course predicated on the premise that Jews alone had preeminent rights over the territories between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River. I am equally certain that no such faculty committee would countenance a course whose formal description contained a dog whistle to the effect that violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinians on the West Bank was somehow justified or justifiable.

I also do not believe that an anti-feminist course in gender studies advocating the primacy of men over women or legitimizing in any way domestic or sexual violence against women would ever see the light of day at Cornell. Nor do I think that a course promoting conversion therapy could have passed even preliminary muster. The same holds true for any American history course proposal advancing the proposition that slavery was a positive phenomenon that should never have been abolished.

If courses that intentionally or subconsciously promote racism, misogyny, Islamophobia or homophobia would not and should not be allowed at Cornell, or any other U.S. college or university for that matter, I cannot for the life of me understand why and how a different standard should or can be applied when it comes to antisemitism.

In his course description, Prof. Cheyfitz totally ignores the savage pogrom perpetrated by Hamas against Israeli civilians on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border on October 7, 2023, including the brutal killing of close to 1,200 men, women and children, the rapes and brutal violation of Jewish women and girls, and the taking of hostages into captivity in Gaza. This deliberate omission alone of the horrific events that sparked the present Israel-Hamas war in Gaza casts serious doubts about the course’s academic and intellectual integrity, let alone legitimacy.

To paraphrase the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Prof. Cheyfitz is entitled to his opinions, however controversial or even offensive such opinions may be, but he is not entitled to promulgate his own alternative facts to his students. Those of us who reject Prof. Cheyfitz’s premises as inflammatory and dangerously misguided have an obligation to make our negative assessment of his Gaza course crystal clear. And I am grateful to Interim President Kotlikoff for expressing his disappointment with Prof. Cheyfitz’s course clearly and unambiguously in his reply to my letter to him.

Simply put, academic freedom and First Amendment rights apply and must be deemed to apply every bit as much to those of us who consider Prof. Cheyfitz’s skewed anti-Israel views to be abhorrent as they do to those who believe that he should not be publicly taken to task or in any way criticized for wanting to promulgate these views to students in his classroom.

Menachem Z. Rosensaft is Adjunct Professor of Law at Cornell Law School and Lecturer-in-Law at Columbia Law School. He is the author of the forthcoming book, Burning Psalms: Confronting Adonai after Auschwitz. You can reach him at [email protected].

The Cornell Daily Sun is interested in publishing a broad and diverse set of content from the Cornell and greater Ithaca community. We want to hear what you have to say about this topic or any of our pieces. Here are some guidelines on how to submit. And here’s our email: [email protected].