A Romance Reader’s Guide to High Fantasy

When J.R.R. Tolkein, often recognized as the Father of High Fantasy, writes “Do not meddle in the affairs of wizards, for they are subtle and quick to anger,” in The Fellowship of the Ring, it seems like a piece of advice both Frodo and you yourself should probably follow. So, naturally, I’m going to show you how to do the exact opposite!

The complex worlds and weirdness of fantasy can indeed be a complicated adventure that confuses and intimidates as much as it intrigues and fascinates, making many readers turn away after taking one look at the brick-like volumes that make up the fantasy section. As someone who frequently switches between romance and fantasy, I know how jarring it can be to jump into high fantasy after reading a cozy love story. Wars between different magical species are pretty far removed from your average small town romance after all. If this sounds like something you struggle with too, then come along. Over the course of three books, I’ll take you on a gradual journey from one end of literature to another.

Warning: You may or may not encounter Tolkein’s wizards at your final destination.

To your right you’ll find our first stop: The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston. This stunning story of love, growth and grief follows a disgruntled book publicist, Clementine, as she navigates moving into her late aunt’s New York apartment. The catch? The apartment occasionally slips seven years into the past, where Clementine temporarily finds herself not only in a time when her beloved aunt is still alive, but sharing a space with the gentle, dreamy and ever so charming Iwan. Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Largely classified as romance, The Seven Year Slip is the perfect introduction to fantasy. I laughed, cried and shrieked along with Clementine as she and Iwan fell for each other; Poston’s beautiful writing and swoon-worthy tale tinged with the perfect amount of magical realism had me reading late into the night. The character-driven storyline includes only one fantastical element, and Poston doesn’t dwell on the mechanics of the apartment’s time travel, instead letting you fall into a new sense of normalcy that opens you up to the possibility of magic. Clementine and Iwan will definitely appeal to the hopeless romantic within you, and the lovely apartment will make you want to travel farther into the realms of fantasy.

Courtesy of Tor Publishing Group Our next stop takes us to Marsyas Island, on an idyllic and mystical work trip that 40-year-old Linus Baker was most certainly not expecting. TJ Klune's The House in the Cerulean Sea cranks up the fantasy-meter by a few notches, while also keeping a soul and warmth reminiscent of The Seven Year Slip. Klune writes a wholesome version of Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children about the Marsyas Island Orphanage which houses not only a gnome, sprite, wyvern, unidentifiable green blob, were-Pomeranian and the Antichrist (yes, I said wholesome), but also their captivating guardian: Arthur Parnassus.

Set in a world ever-so-slightly unlike our own, the bounds of Clementine’s apartment expand to encompass the entirety of what feels like an old-timey England, and your heart will expand along with it. Klune’s imagery transported me to that little island and let me feel the warm sea breeze. I enjoyed delightful music alongside Linus and learned about each one of the whimsical children as he did, taking me on a gradual ascent into the book’s wonders. The House in the Cerulean Sea will allow you to dip your toe into a fantastical world that no longer operates by the rules of familiar societies, even as it stays rooted in our reality.

As Linus and Arthur grow closer, Klune also writes a story about discovery and self love, about finding yourself when it feels like the world is against you at every turn, and most importantly, about finding family where you least expect it. The book dives into the systems and inner workings of a world populated by magical creatures and it explores what the relationships between different species look like. The House in the Cerulean Sea maintains approachability while also amping up the fantasy, becoming a gateway for your imagination.

Like many good things in life, our final destination is not a well kept secret. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yaros, is one of the most popular book releases from the past two years, and for good reason. After studying to become a scribe her whole life, Violet Sorrengail is thrust into the most dangerous quadrant in Basgiath War College — her options are now to become a dragon rider or to die. Forced to navigate an environment hell-bent on killing her, Violet has to outsmart every obstacle put in her path, including the infamous Xaden Riorson. Newsletter Signup Courtesy of Entangled Publishing

Fourth Wing intertwines action and romance seamlessly, making for an addictive read that renders the complex magic system easy to wrap your head around. What’s more, Yaros’s sizzling romantic plot, dialogue and worldbuilding are all written in a style more reminiscent of romance novels than that of high fantasy, doing away with complicated language. The book thrusts the reader into an engaging world that quickly sucks you in without being overwhelming, creating the perfect recipe for late nights with a flashlight.

Now, is Fourth Wing a literary masterpiece? Definitely not, but more than anything, it’s fun. Violet is feisty and inventive; she makes you root for her right off the bat. I wanted her to learn how to fight, to discover ways to adapt and to make seemingly impossible tasks work for her. Yaros guides you through the social rules of the hostile environment of a war college right alongside Violet, in a way that doesn’t let you tear your eyes away. The fast pace and fun secondary characters only add to the magic, which I’m happy to report is only just getting started. Fourth Wing is the first book in what will be a five book series, but because it’s still in progress, it’s not as overwhelming as taking up a completed series can be. Fourth Wing is the epitome of fantasy for romance readers, it’ll prepare you to make the jump without sacrificing the comfort of romance novels.

While this isn’t a comprehensive ladder that will take you all the way up to Tolkein, I hope this little tour expands your literary horizons. For as much as love is magical in its own right, dragons and wizards can also be a hell of a lot of fun.

Rafaella Gonzalez is a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].