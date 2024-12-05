Prof. Corey Earle Emphasizes Gratitude and Sense of Place at ‘Last Lecture’ 

“There are stories behind everything on campus and they teach us about how we got to be where we are,” said Corey Earle ’07, an American studies lecturer. “Every name on every building has a story and you should wonder about them when you are walking on campus.”

On Wednesday evening, in a packed Uris Hall auditorium, Earle gave a talk as part of Cornell’s “Last Lecture” series, which invites professors to imagine what they would say if it were their final opportunity to give a lecture. These lectures often explore less conventional topics that may not typically arise in a traditional classroom setting.

“The reason ‘Last Lecture’ is so important is that it gives professors a platform to speak to members of the Cornell community who come here voluntarily because they want to hear them speak about something they might not otherwise talk about in their classes,” said Avery Look ’25, a student leader of the “Last Lecture” series at Cornell.

Earle began his lecture by discussing the importance of gratitude in shaping one’s experience, referencing the positive impact his friends and colleagues have had on him during his time at Cornell.

“The number one thing I say [to my students] is to think about who helped you get to where you are today,” Earle said. “Expressing gratitude regularly is something that we can all do, is easy to do, and can have a profound impact.”

Earle’s second message for the audience: “Learn about where you are.” Shifting to a more historical perspective, Earle highlighted the significance of campus landmarks, beginning with Willard Straight Hall. He pointed out the inscriptions on the building’s walls, which echo messages Willard Straight sent to his son before his son was enlisted in World War I. Appreciating Cornell’s physical history can impart mental and social benefits, Earle explained.

“Place attachment can boost well-being, self-esteem, meaning, and belonging. People with high place attachment are more likely to take action to protect their community and become civically engaged,” Earle said. “These reasons are basically the story behind why I have given 500-plus lectures over the last five years on different aspects of Cornell’s history.”

Earle subsequently described the founding of Alpha Phi Alpha at Cornell, the first Black Greek letter organization in the United States. He also emphasized the University’s early efforts toward diversity, noting Clara Dickson’s pivotal role in the development of coeducation at Cornell. Earle linked this to the influence of Dickson’s son, A.D. White, and his decision to make Cornell coed, referencing the importance of “listening to your mother” in shaping that choice.

Earle also discussed the impact of Hu Shih 1914, who as a Cornell sophomore successfully advocated for an Asian collection in the University’s libraries. He underscored the importance of using one’s skills to help others, noting that “you [students] can give your talent, use your skills to help others in a way that you have a unique skill or ability to help.”

He also highlighted Shih’s ability to bring humor to those around him, concluding with two key messages: “Give” and “Don’t take yourself too seriously.”

Richard Gutierrez ’25, a member of “Last Lecture” at Cornell, shared his reflections on the event.

“I think Professor Earle did a great job of talking about how the buildings on campus can really tell stories about how unique our school is,” Gutierrez said. “This lecture, I think, was important for newer students like freshmen as well as students who are about to graduate. They can take what they learn in lectures like these to the real world and life after Cornell.”

Eddy Pang ’28, who attended the event, also shared a sense of appreciation for Earle’s insights and the “Last Lecture” series.

“I really enjoyed hearing and learning from Professor Earle and his various lessons throughout his ‘last lecture,’” Pang said. “This event was an amazing way to get the Cornell community together and to just learn about something that I would not normally have had the opportunity to do during the school year.”

As Earle concluded his lecture, he reflected on the lasting impact individuals can have on a place. Drawing on Straight’s legacy, he encouraged students to take certain values with them beyond Cornell.

“My wish for each of you is to make Cornell a more human place like Willard Straight did,” Earle said. “I think the best thing any of us can do is be kind, generous, and thoughtful. I hope that each of you go out and make your communities, wherever they are, more human places.”

Rohith Tsundupalli ’28 is a Sun contributor and can be reached at [email protected].