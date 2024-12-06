MULTIMEDIA | Inside the Life of Cornell’s Night Workers

MULTIMEDIA/NEWS | The Sun had the unique opportunity to shadow Brad Dutcher and Rocky Cunningham, who are third-shift Cornell Building Care Department workers, to see what the average night-working custodial staff member does during a given shift last May.

Dutcher, who has worked for 17 years at the University, and Cunningham who has worked for 34 years, can be found from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. cleaning tables, collecting trash and vacuuming students’ beloved spots on campus.

While much of their work goes unnoticed and occurs late in the night and early in the morning, the workers explained that they value their job and hope their service allows students to study and learn in a clean environment every day.

Filmed by Benjamin Leynse and Matthew Kiviat

Edited by Benjamin Leynse

Produced by Benjamin Leynse and Matthew Kiviat