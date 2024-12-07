Breaking Down Date Nights And Formal Venues

Admittedly, Ithaca isn’t exactly bursting with entertainment options—especially as the days grow shorter and the temperatures drop. But as the fall semester winds down, one activity remains a reliable constant: date nights. The success of a date isn’t just about who you’re with; it’s about where you go, the getting-ready ritual, the carefully chosen outfit, and, of course, the vibe.

But not all date night venues are created equal, and some definitely deserve more praise (or a warning label) than others. So, allow me to share my personal ranking of Cornell’s date night venues, from standout favorites to avoid-at-all-costs disasters.

Argos

We all have that perfect little black dress in our closets, the one you reach for when you need something absolutely foolproof—it just works every time. And if that little black dress were a place, it would be Argos. The cozy atmosphere, just-right lighting, and decor all contribute to its perfect ambiance—making it the ideal spot to spend a date night. The seating is just right for meaningful conversation but spaced out enough that you won’t overhear someone else’s awkward first-date spiel. Honestly, the cocktails alone are worth coming for. Even if your date fizzles out, the Argos Paloma won’t disappoint.

Random Farm in the Middle of Nowhere

Now, I know what you’re thinking—but hear me out. There’s something oddly appealing about a farm venue miles from Collegetown. Sure, you’re sitting on a bus for what feels like forever, but the distance gives it a sense of adventure. Besides, the bus ride is just an added bonding experience. You’re forced to disconnect (literally, since there’s zero service), and for someone who’s clocking in nine hours of screen time a day, that’s a rare blessing.

Plus, without your phone, you might actually focus on your date for once. The forced digital detox has definitely contributed to feeling more connected to those around me on these particular nights out. And if it’s a warmer evening? Those sunsets make for the perfect night (and Instagram backdrop).

Creeker

Fall Creek House Bar—affectionately nicknamed “Creeker”—sits near Ithaca Falls, making it a hidden gem for a laid-back date night. This dive bar is unpolished in all the right ways. It’s got cheap drinks, a pool table, and a small, intimate space that forces you to engage. Sure, it’s a little rough around the edges, and unassuming is putting it kindly, but that’s what makes it endearing. Its easygoing atmosphere makes it a great spot to actually spark up conversation.

Moonies

Let’s be honest—Moonies is…interesting, but not exactly ideal for a date. Honestly, I would describe it as date night gone rogue where romance goes to die. The open dance floor and dim lighting are fun, but maybe a little too diabolical for a date night. It’s a place to let loose and embrace a night out, but if you’re looking to actually get to know someone? Not happening.

On the bright side, the commons has a decent amount of food options if you want to start the night off with dinner. That said, it still might not be enough to salvage the night. Unless your idea of romance is yelling into each other’s ears over blaring music, Moonies is probably best saved for a night out with friends.

Level B

This place is one of freshman-year nostalgia: Level B has probably seen the worst of your eighteen-year-old self. Nestled on Eddy Street, this basement bar isn’t just a venue—it’s a rite of passage. Personally, I cracked a tooth during a Level B date night, which pretty much sums up the experience. Dates here feel less like a romantic endeavor and more like a battle for survival. If you’re into nostalgia and don’t mind risking your dignity, Level B might be worth a laugh. Otherwise, I would probably skip this one.

Deep Dive

Deep Dive is what happens when a venue can’t decide if it’s a bar or just an awkwardly large room. The space is too open, and instead of feeling intimate, it feels like you’re trying to have a date in a garage. There’s no way to hide from anyone, and the vibe is just… off. It’s the kind of layout that’s only suited for maybe a high school dance—but even that’s a stretch. Honestly, I’d rather stay home than subject myself to a date night here—it’s just unjustifiable.

Final Thoughts:

Whether you’re sipping a cocktail at Argos or shouting over the music at Moonies, the truth about date night venues is this: it’s not just about the place—it’s about the energy you bring. But having the right backdrop certainly helps, especially when fall in Ithaca practically begs you to make the most of it. Even if you’re stuck with a less than ideal date night venue, there’s always a way to make the most of the night. My best advice is this—maybe skip Level B unless you have a really good dentist.

Tiffany Ma is a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].